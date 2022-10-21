It is no longer Dorival who depends on Flamengo to renew. It is Flamengo that depends on Dorival’s will to stay in 2023 – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



1. Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras): R$ 2.7 million per month;

2. Vitor Pereira (Corinthians): R$1.9 million;

3. Luís Castro (Botafogo): R$ 1.7 million;

4. Cuca (Atlético Mineiro): R$ 1.5 million;

5. Renato Gaúcho (Grêmio): R$ 950 thousand;

6. Rogério Ceni (São Paulo): R$ 650 thousand;

7. Mano Menezes (International): R$ 500 thousand;

8. Dorival Jr. (Flamengo): R$ 450 thousand;

9. Vojvoda (Fortaleza): R$ 400 thousand;

10. Felipão (Atlético Paranaense): R$ 300 thousand.

Dorival Júnior is only the eighth highest salary among coaches in Brazil. He receives less than half of what Paulo Sousa pocketed, R$1 million.

Hired in a hurry, faced with the failure of the Portuguese in Gávea, the red-black management did not want to bet big on the coach. So much so that he only offered a six-month contract.

There were serious doubts whether he would be able to control the billionaire group, full of stars, that had stalled in the hands of the Portuguese coach. More than trying to save the season, it was an attempt to buy time. Even for the managers to choose another foreign coach, they were already fascinated by the work of Jorge Jesus.





Dorival Júnior was known to Vice Marcos Braz, who was heavily criticized for hiring Paulo Sousa and who was also involved in the campaign to try to be a federal deputy. The red-black dome didn’t want to waste time, they made the safest bet.

In the meeting between Braz and Dorival, the vice of Flamengo heard what he wanted. The technician who was in Ceará had correctly read what was happening in Gávea. The players rejected Paulo Sousa’s “modern” strategy, the 3-1-4-2. It was a lot of change for the athletes, used to playing in Jesus’ 4-4-2.

Dorival also had an idea that proved to be simple but effective. Without Bruno Henrique, with a serious injury, he took Pedro alongside Gabriel. The old dream of the board and the fans.

The 60-year-old coach explained how he convinced the two to form the excellent duo.

“When I arrived, I said to Gabriel: ‘Who did you play at Santos with me?’, and he said: ‘Ricardo Oliveira’. I asked: ‘And what is the difference between Ricardo and Pedro?’ particularities, but they are two great strikers, I have no doubt, each one with their fundamentals. And I asked: ‘Why can’t this happen here at Flamengo?’

“I even heard that Bruno Henrique’s departure caused this situation (to form the Pedro-Gabigol duo), but at no time was that. I always said that, for me, Gabriel, Bruno and Pedro could play together. I don’t know who would leave, but the three of them could play, because I always prioritized the offensive system in the teams I played for.”

He found Pedro unmotivated, insecure, tired of being in the reserve and wasting his career.

“In my mind, Pedro could play (as a starter), yes. I told him: ‘If you were in any other team in Brazilian football, you would be one of the pre-selected’. That was three months ago, but I have no doubt that he would be being listed in some summons, for the ability he possessed.

“Now, he needed to wake up. He needed the push, the sequence, the conditions. I told him: ‘If you want this condition, go get it. I’m not going to give you a kiss. And it showed,” Dorival told a podcast.

The board’s goal was bold. The reconquest of Libertadores. It was the coach who made it clear that the Copa do Brasil would be very possible. Eliminatory games like the South American competition. And he didn’t hide from the directors that, no matter how big the cast, there would be no way to demand the conquest of the Brazilian.



















Palmeiras, Atlético, Internacional eliminated from the Copa do Brasil or Libertadores would have more time to focus on the National Championship. What Dorival would guarantee was a spot in Libertadores, in the 2023 group stage, if he didn’t win the Copa do Brasil or Libertadores.

Giving up a competition was not what President Rodolfo Landim wanted. But he understood that it would be a huge step forward if Flamengo won the Libertadores or the Copa do Brasil, given the chaos that began the season with Paulo Sousa.

Dorival took over Flamengo in 14th place in the Brazilian Championship. And he managed to lead the club to the Libertadores final. Copa America won.

And now there’s the other side of the coin.

The technician always knew how to value his work.

He wants to stay in Gávea, but with a salary worthy of being a Flamengo coach.

With a contract of at least one year. And high fine in case of dismissal. With the possibility of choosing reinforcements together with the board. Not just accepting what managers see as a “great possibility” in the market.

The board wants the anticipation of the renewal.

But Dorival only wants to have the definitive conversation after the Libertadores final.

He knows that, if there is a conquest, against Athletico, he will be able to ask for much more. To be valued in the national market. Even quoted for the Brazilian team, for his conciliatory, simple way, and also for having a great tactical vision.





Dorival Júnior stayed away from football for 428 days. He faced treatment for prostate cancer. He stayed from December 2018 until January 2020 away from football. He underwent surgery and completed his recovery.

At age 60, he is at the height of his career.

It even turned the game against Flamengo.

It will be he who will decide whether or not to continue in Gávea.

Starting with the salary.

If it stays, it won’t just be the eighth largest in Brazil.

Not even…



