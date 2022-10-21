‘It’s too much university for too little vacancy’

São Paulo is just one point behind the G8 in the Brasileirão. After beating Coritiba 3 to 1, Tricolor glued once and for all to the group that would be heading to the next Libertadores. But as the dispute is tough and point-to-point, Rogério Ceni avoided projections and joked about the competition.

“It’s too much college for too little college space,” smiled Ceni. “We have to win Sunday. If it comes, we’ll do a new analysis. But it’s impossible to predict how it will be or who will be vying for the spot. I can’t make a projection. As much as we can win and points, that’s what we want”, he added.

Now there are 44 points conquered, with the 10th place in the classification. As the coach pointed out, the fight for vacancies in Libertadores is very tough. Several teams appear close in that zone of the table.

“Do I crave and want a spot in the Libertadores? Definitely. I want the highest position in the championship. Today, for me, there are six teams fighting for two spots in the Pré-Libertadores. Every round we will have a new parameter and it all depends on the results. It is a championship that will present a scenario at each round, if we will have someone abandoning the fight, what will we have for us”, he said.

The coach, however, said that to enter next year’s Libertadores in a position to fight for the title, it is necessary to reinforce the squad.

“We aim for the best team possible and the best position, but I am realistic. Today, São Paulo would not enter Libertadores as a favorite to win. But if we can enter and become strong to try for the title, it is valid and we are looking for”, said.

São Paulo’s next match will be on Sunday (23), against Juventude.