John Krasinski turns 43: Check out 11 unmissable movies and series with the star

1 In 12

A Quiet Place, 2018 (Photo: Disclosure)

The Office, 2005–2013 (Photo: Disclosure)

Away We Go, 2009 (Photo: Disclosure)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, 2016 (Photo: Disclosure)

Simply Complicated, 2009 (Photo: Disclosure)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, 2018– (Photo: Disclosure)

My Best Friend's Fiance, 2011 (Photo: Disclosure)

Jarhead, 2005 (Photo: Disclosure)

Love Has No Rules, 2008 (Photo: Disclosure)

The Hollars, 2016 (Photo: Disclosure)

License to Marry - Film, 2007 (Photo: Disclosure)

John Krasinski Congratulations! This Thursday (20) the actor completes 43 years of life and certainly has a lot to celebrate – as well as his fans! Best known for playing ‘Jim Halpert’ on the phenomenon series The Office (2005 to 2013), the artist stands out for his charismatic and versatile performance, with great ability to move between drama and comedy.

Born in Boston, United States, John Krasinski began his journey in the world of performing arts starring in plays and TV commercials. After his debut on the small screen and the big screen, the heartthrob has accumulated dozens of productions under his belt, conquering fans around the world while achieving projection within the film industry.

In a celebratory mood, the Jetss Brazil prepared a list of 11 productions with the participation of the star for you to get to know this talent better. Check it out at gallery above and enjoy!

