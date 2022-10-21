Las Vegas, Dubai and Monaco: trips by deputies have already cost BRL 758,000 this year

International trips made by federal deputies this year have already cost the public coffers R$ 758,800.

A survey carried out by the column mapped 50 trips on official missions carried out by parliamentarians to different parts of the planet. The list includes Argentina, Cuba, Portugal and the United States. Accounting for tickets, accommodation, food expenses and local transport, each official tour cost, on average, R$ 15,200.

The favorite destination of the Excellencies was New York. In all, nine deputies traveled to the city.

The deputy who spent the most on travel this year was Margarete Coelho (photo), from the PP do Piauí: BRL 43,300 in two trips that totaled 11 days. In April, she toured Europe to participate in three forums in Paris, Lisbon and Monaco.

In June, the deputy went to the American cities of Los Angeles and Orlando as part of the entourage of the Speaker of the House, Arthur Lira. The objective was to participate in the Summit of the Americas and the opening ceremony of the Vice Consulate of Brazil in Orlando. Margarete Coelho is one of the main allies of Lira and the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, bosses of the PP.

The American script by the deputy in the company of Lira also had the participation of Celina Leão, from the PP of the Federal District. But the expenses of Celina, elected vice-governor of the Federal District, were a little higher: R$ 33.9 thousand.

Among the parliamentarians who traveled to New York is Zé Vitor, from the Minas Gerais PL, who accompanied Lira to an event on the sugar and ethanol industry. As the displacement was made in a Brazilian Air Force plane, he only charged the expenses of lodging, food and local transport in the accounts of the Chamber. For two and a half days a day, the Chamber paid the deputy R$5,400.

Deputy Neucimar Fraga, from the Espírito Santo PP, went to Las Vegas for an ornamental stone fair. As justification for the trip, he informed that the plan was to promote Brazilian stone exports. Fraga’s expenses reached R$ 20.2 thousand.

Paraná deputies Pedro Lupion and Sergio Souza, both from the Paraná PP, traveled to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, for a food and beverage fair — their argument was that it was necessary to present Brazilian products to potential international buyers. Together, Lupion and Souza spent R$11,500.

Deputy Aliel Machado, from PV do Paraná, traveled to Barcelona, ​​Spain in February to participate in a technology congress. From there, he left for Tel Aviv, Israel, to visit a technology company. Machado’s script cost R$ 22,200.

Parliamentarians can travel at the expense of the Chamber on official missions that, at least on paper, have some relation to their mandates. On return, they have up to 15 days to file a report. The daily rate for trips abroad can reach US$ 391 (R$ 2,040, at this Thursday’s price) for countries in South America and US$ 428 (R$ 2,233) for other countries.