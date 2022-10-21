LG launches 32″ 4K monitor with USB-C and AirPlay 2 support

THE LG announced earlier this week a new 4K monitor in 32 inches which should please a lot of Mac users looking for an external display. I speak of LG Smart Monitorwhich, in addition to having several features much sought after by Apple fans (such as a USB-C), can also serve as a true streaming machine.

equipped with the same webOS which powers the South Korean brand’s smart TVs, the monitor supports applications such as Netflix and YouTube, as well as serving as a hub for smart home devices — thanks to the ThinQ. There is also support for AirPlay 2allowing iPhone, iPad or Mac owners to mirror the audio and/or screen of their devices without having to connect any cables.

Finished in white plastic, the LG Smart Monitor also has a fully adjustable stand, from the Ergo line, which can be attached directly to a table. With it, it is possible to adjust not only the height (up to 130mm) and the inclination of the display (up to 25º), but also its rotation (up to 290º) and the distance in relation to the user (up to 180mm).

The monitor’s great attraction for Mac owners is its USB-C port, which can deliver up to 65W of power to any connected device (such as a MacBook). It also comes equipped with two HDMI ports, three USB-A ports and one Ethernet (Gigabit) port.

With a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, the LG Smart Monitor has a 60Hz display supporting DCI-P3 wide color gamut (90%). At the bottom, there are two 5W stereo speakers that promise to be enough for more casual users.

The LG Smart Monitor (model 32SQ780S) is now available on Amazon US for US$500. So, who’s going?

