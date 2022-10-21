Libertadores: Conmebol announces referees for Flamengo x Athletico-PR | liberators

Conmebol released, this Friday afternoon, the list of referees who will play in the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The trio that will play in the field are Argentines.

1 of 2 Patricio Loustau will referee the Libertadores final — Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP Patricio Loustau will referee the Libertadores final – Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP

The team of field referees is made up of Argentines. The main one will be Patricio Loustau, FIFA referee, who already has a Libertadores final on his resume. In 2020, he led Palmeiras x Santos, at Maracanã, with Verdão winning.

He refereed his first professional game in 2000. He has worked in the Argentine first division since 2009.

Lostau is the son of Juan Carlos Loustau, a reference among Argentine referees. The “Loustau father” refereed the 1990 World Cup in Italy, but is remembered in Brazilian lands for having worked in the conquest of the Club World Cup by São Paulo de Telê over Cruyff’s Barcelona in 1992.

2 of 2 Libertadores decision referees — Photo: Disclosure: Conmebol Libertadores decision referees — Photo: Disclosure: Conmebol

In this Libertadores, the Argentine commanded the first game of the quarterfinals between Corinthians x Flamengo. In São Paulo, the team from Rio won 2-0.