Libertadores Feminina: see dates and times for Palmeiras, Corinthians and Ferroviária in the quarterfinals | football

The three representatives from Brazil have advanced to the next stage and are in contention. The games will be broadcast by sportv.

1 of 3 Palm trees — Photo: Staff Images Woman – CONMEBOL-1204 Palm trees — Photo: Staff Images Woman – CONMEBOL-1204

Leader of Group C, with 100% success, Palmeiras will face Santiago Morning, from Chile, second place in Group D, in the Monday (23), at 19:15 (Brasília time).

Corinthians, vice-leader of Group A, will face Boca Juniors, first placed in Group B. The match is in this Saturdayat 16:30 (from Brasilia).

2 of 3 Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Agência Corinthians Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

The Railway also enters the field in this Saturday. Second placed in Group B, will take on Deportivo Cali, from Colombia, leader of Group A, at 19:15 (from Brasilia).

The only quarterfinal match that does not have a Brazilian team is between América de Cali, from Colombia, first place in Group D, and Universidad de Chile, vice-leader of Group A. The teams will face each other on Monday (23), at 4:30 pm.

3 of 3 Railway — Photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviária SAF Railway — Photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviária SAF

Matches will be in a single game. In the event of a tie, the decision to place in the semifinals will go to penalties. All matches will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quito.