Lily Collins on Emily’s Season 3 in Paris: “More Triangles”

the fans of Emily in Paris are excited to find out what the protagonist’s next steps will be in the 3rd season of the production of Netflix, which opens on December 21. To increase audience excitement, lily collins gave some details of who’s coming.

In a conversation with the Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed that we will have a little more of everything. From the romantic dramas to the character’s famous looks: “More love triangles, more drama, more laughs, more fashion, more sets and more France!”, she said.

In addition, with a 4th season already confirmed, Emily’s interpreter left it in the air that we can end the episodes with more questions, since she mentioned that we will have “many cliffhangers”, which is an expression used for when a plot leaves us in one of those decisive moments and great dilemma of a character.

In the announcement teaser, we saw that Gabriel and Alfie will be back to stir the heart of the protagonist, who will face more challenges involving her work and her personal life in Paris.

Lily also responded about the experience of working as a producer on the series as well. “It’s been incredible. I learned a lot and am super grateful to the team, for inspiring me to keep expressing myself and having my ideas, and it’s been a dream job,” she declared.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris arrives on Netflix on December 21.