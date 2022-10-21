Lineup: under the eyes of Leila Pereira, Palmeiras has Tabata back in training | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Thursday morning, at the Football Academy, continuing the preparations for the match against Avaí, which will be played next Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The highlight of the training was the presence of attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata, who is recovering from myalgia in his left thigh, and was on the field doing light activity with the ball. The player was out of the last match.

Under the eyes of President Leila Pereira, the other players improved fundamentals such as swings, releases, construction of plays, crossings and finishing. Subsequently, they did technical training and in reduced dimensions.

Leila Pereira follows Palmeiras training at the Football Academy

Verdão will have a certain absence for Saturday’s confrontation: defender Murilo is suspended for having received his third yellow card in the classic against São Paulo. On the other hand, Ron is available after being absent also due to suspension.

Thus, a probable Palmeiras against Avaí should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

In the isolated lead with 68 points, Palmeiras has an eight advantage over the vice-leader International, with six rounds left for the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Bruno Tabata in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy