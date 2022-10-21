Liz Truss: the political journey of the UK prime minister with the least time in office

Liz Truss giving her resignation in Downing Street

Credit, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Just 44 days after becoming prime minister, Liz Truss has announced that she will step down.

Until now, the shortest-term prime minister had been George Canning, who died in August 1827. He spent just 119 days at the helm of the British government.

Truss succeeded Boris Johnson after beating Rishi Sunak in a vote among Conservative Party members.

Two days later, Queen Elizabeth II died, the nation entered a period of mourning, and normal politics were suspended.

