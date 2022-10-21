Lucasfilm reportedly blocked Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolts casting news at D23

A new report claims that Lucasfilm has blocked Marvel’s plans to announce Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolts casting as General Ross at this year’s D23 Expo.

Details have emerged about a major studio effort by Lucasfilm to delay news of Harrison Ford joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Rays movie. Ford is no stranger to blockbuster movies over the past 45 years, becoming a standout as Han Solo in Star Wars films, and cementing his status as a screen icon like the heroic Indiana Jones in 1981 Raiders of the Lost Ark. The last decade of Ford’s career consisted of supporting roles in blockbusters, including returns to Star Wars universe and a role in the long-awaited sequel to Blade Runner in 2017.

Last September, rumors began to circulate that Ford had his sights set on an MCU role, despite previous reports that Ford would retire after the 2023 launch. Indiana Jones 5. The actor was reported to take over as General Thunderbolt Ross for the upcoming Rays film, replacing William Hurt following the star’s death last March from prostate cancer at age 71. done.

According to Jeff Sneider of the hot microphone podcast, news of Ford’s casting as Thunderbolt Ross was supposed to accompany Marvel’s panel at D23 until Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy stopped it. Sneider goes on to explain that while Lucasfilm is a subsidiary of Disney, like Marvel Studios, Kennedy preferred to focus on promoting Indiana Jones 5. See what Sneider said below:

So what I initially heard is that this was a deal made for D23, that they really wanted to announce him as a cast member in Thunderbolts at D23, but they didn’t because Kathleen Kennedy put her foot down and said: ‘No, we’re going to keep the focus on Indiana Jones 5 content, I don’t want this to become Harrison Ford joining the MCU, let’s keep the focus on Indy 5 now.

What role could Ford’s Ross play in the future of the MCU?

Kennedy’s decision to delay Ford’s casting announcement could point to just how big Ford’s role in the film is. Rays, and possibly the MCU, it could be. Rays is already confirmed to include characters like Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Wyatt Russell’s US Agent, and Olga Kurylenko’s Handler, and is emphasizing the gray areas of team morality, as per shown in the comics. The movie appears to be the culmination of several building arcs in the MCU series, such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Archer hawk.

While it has already been confirmed that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine will play an administrative role for the team, Ford’s Ross could take the team to an entirely different level. Despite the number of character actors that have been cast and the rising star of Florence Pugh, Harrison Ford is a proven first-rate name and provides the film with brand assurance to audiences that might not be sold on concept. Nonetheless Indiana Jones 5 seems to be a definitive and climactic statement in Ford’s career as a box office sweepstakes, roles such as Rays‘ General Ross could be lower-intensity, lower-risk ways for the actor to stay on screen for another decade.

