Margot Robbie reveals which item she stole from the Suicide Squad set

Actress Margot Robbie, the Harley Quinn of the DC Extended Universe, revealed in a recent interview that she kept an item from the Suicide Squad set.

In a video for the magazine she, Robbie revealed that he took the baseball bat from Harley Quinn after wrapping up filming Suicide squad. Playing a little with the character, Robbie said that he keeps the stick next to his bed, and that he would have no problem using it.

Check out what the actress revealed about which item she kept from the set of Suicide squad below:

“I have my Harley Quinn baseball bat. Next to my bed. Just in case someone makes the mistake of breaking into my house, they will regret it.”

The Suicide Squad is available in the national HBO Max catalogue.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

In relation to the original feature, the cast brings the returns of Viola Davis like Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman like Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie like Harlequin.