Marvel vs DC! We chose the WORST films from each studio…

We recently had the premiere of ‘Black Adam’and, despite some fan reviews being favorable, worldwide critics ended up blasting the new DC movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. There are those who compare the production with the first ‘Suicide Squad’, so messy is the feature, although technically it is more honest.

However, even with the A.D presenting films that left something to be desired in the cut of the last decade – and ‘black adam‘ is far from one of those bad movies – the Marvel already had its share of bombs, and lately the so-called phase 4 is not there so pleasing – despite the good series launched on the Disney+.

That is, even with all the rivalry, it is not possible for the team Marvel talk about A.D without remembering that it also has an obscure past, with equally problematic titles.

So, this time, we’ve gathered here the worst of these two universes, but based on some criteria: we don’t want to kick a dead dog, so those old ‘captain America‘ or ‘Fantastic Four‘ made by Roger Corman will not be mentioned, for example. The same happens with ‘Superman IV‘ or same ‘Steel‘, which are low-budget titles with different pretensions.

Fantastic Four (2015)

The first ‘Fantastic Four‘ (2005) in itself was already a production well below average, even though it didn’t have much comparative margin at the time, and not just for the laughable look of the characters, but for the bad shots and ultra generic plot. However, after Josh Trank stand out with the found footage of superheroes’Unlimited Power‘, had the opportunity to helm a new adventure for the superhero family, simply delivering a movie that doesn’t make any sense.

The first half focused on the origin can still be saved, but the plot brings a confusing time jump in which a character goes to Latin America for no reason and the main villain appears equally without motivation. We have a corny and utterly uninteresting story along with that. Even the action scenes aren’t exciting. And if the previous film was generic, this one then mixes several tempos from others of the genre and delivers a result of any note. Fortunately, Marvel must resurrect the ‘Fantastic Four‘ very soon.

Cat Woman (2004)

‘Cat Woman‘ was released in 2004 and was loosely based on the character from the ‘Batman‘. The film follows Patience Phillips (Halle Berry), a shy graphic designer who works for a major cosmetics company that is set to debut a revolutionary anti-aging product. However, Phillips’ life changes when she stumbles upon a dark secret her employer is hiding, a discovery that leads to her death. But she is revived by an Egyptian cat, assuming the identity of Catwoman.

The film was a box office failure that threw millions of dollars down the drain. The script is nothing short of embarrassing, as the heroine dies in a bizarre way and is given surreal powers by a stray cat. Halle Berry, which came from an Oscar, delivers a simply terrible performance, the inconsistent tone strays far from the comics, particularly with the lack of any connection to Batman. Not to mention the hyper sexualization of Catwoman. The film that is a pity for cinema and an assault on the feminist cause.

morbius (2022)

‘morbius‘ is the third film in the expanded universe of the ‘Spider man‘ by Sony. After several delays, the feature debuted on April Fools’ Day, nothing less than suggestive, starring the Oscar-winning Jared Leto as the title character. The film follows Michael Morbius, a doctor suffering from a rare blood disorder. In desperation for a cure, Morbius merges his genes with those of a vampire bat and becomes a bloodsucking monster.

Matt Smith and Leto they even try to save the thing, but the script is confusing, the CGI part seems to have come straight out of the 1990s, the narrative is drawn out and the film is shallow to the extreme, with a completely pointless plot. Interestingly, ‘morbius‘ won a good number of fans who enjoyed the decadent feel, but maybe it’s really a big uproar, like those people who insisted on bringing it back to theaters.

Suicide squad (2016)

It may seem strange, but there are those who consider the first ‘Suicide squad‘ in David Ayer a good movie, despite the thing being a complete disaster. The film was a box office success, but received very negative reviews. The script, plot and characters were considered a saucer, predictable and poorly developed. Although the feature brings some humor and a brucutú film feel, it is boring and generic to the extreme. the joker of Leto it’s a shame aside.

However, the film delivers good performances, especially Harley Quinn from Margot Robbiewhich made everyone want to see her in a cool movie, as was the ‘Suicide squad‘ (2021) from James Gunn. But that was not able to save a work incoherent and full of script holes, being the worst example of modern DC movies. It is worth remembering that the director David Ayer stated that Warner changed everything, which led to fans asking for a new version called ‘Ayer Cut‘.

Elektra (2005)

The film ‘demolisher‘ released in 2003 with Ben Affleck it wasn’t much, in fact, there are those who consider it one of the worst in the world. Marvel too, but maybe that’s an exaggeration, however, because of the money, the work got a spin-off. ‘Elektra‘, which came out two years later, brings Jennifer Garner as the ninja assassin who for the first and only time has a solo movie adventure.

The actress is on autopilot and follows the entire film without an ounce of charisma. Add that to a monotonous plot, unexciting fight scenes, and a layer of character that, even before the end of the session, you’ve forgotten about. In good Portuguese, you can say that ‘Elektra‘ is the most boring Marvel movie of all time.

Batman & Robin (1997)

‘Batman Forever‘ had already placed the franchise created by Tim Burton in a very different place from what she was following, but the late Joel Schumacher hit rock bottom with ‘Batman & Robin‘ and your Batcard. Batman has been reworked once again, now with George Clooney on paper, more impossible ham. The villains are a freak show apart, with the Poison Age (Uma Thurman) and Senhor Frio (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in a simply vexing partnership – and still getting the help of Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone).

In addition to being a commercial failure, it was rejected by critics worldwide, boasting the title of the lowest-grossing Batman movie. The part was so bad that it completely killed any chance of a sequel. It’s a cheap set film, with a rushed plot, slapstick humor, cheesy grip and an over-the-top plot that becomes meaningless, full of heroes, villains and comic book action, similar to the 1960s series. ‘Batman‘ in theaters, which only returned in 2005 with the Nolan.

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The first two films of ‘blade‘ are very good and, just not being perfect, you can say they have interesting plots and are aesthetically appealing, full of action and have strong and charismatic characters. However, the same cannot be said about ‘Blade: Trinity‘, as the film goes in opposite directions, resulting in a rather boring and pointless blood fest.

The action, visuals and other saving graces of the first two films are also gone here. Having some loose jokes and in the end being a generic adventure that buried the franchise starring Wesley Snipes. ‘blade‘ that should soon get a reimagining from Marvel.

Justice League (2017)

After the very weak ‘Batman v Superman‘ be blasted by critics and divide fans, Zack Snyder had several problems with Warner to make ‘Justice League‘ your way. In the middle of production, the most painful moment of his life happened, Snyder’s daughter had died and he decided to step away from the process of finishing the film.

Warner ran and called the director of the first two ‘Avengers‘, believing that the guy could save the bad crop planted by DC, but the result couldn’t be worse… With a completely disjointed film and several situations not making any sense, Joss Whedon it simply destroyed what was already bad from the studio’s point of view. Fortunately, years later, Snyder managed to redeem himself by releasing his version, the ‘Snyder Cut‘, much more logical and detailed.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The idea of ​​making a solo film of Wolverine happened since the release of the first ‘X-Men‘, which we will agree, had as its protagonist precisely the character lived by Hugh Jackman. So making a kind of Logan origin, the 2009 movie starts with a footprint that looks more like a Clark story in Smallville.

Soon after, it descends to a retcon of a story that had already been told in the second film of the mutant franchise, but with all the exaggerations and absurdities possible now. The list of mutants and the final enemy, lived by Ryan Reynolds is simply embarrassing and revolting, incapable of making any fan of the series ask for a sequel – which luckily came in an honest way and then yielded a third film that closed with a flourish and erased that disaster.

Green Lantern (2011)

It’s amazing how many superhero movie-related bombs Ryan Reynolds participated, and one of them had a major production made by DC, the first film adaptation of the ‘Truth Lantern‘. The hero has always had an interesting universe and iconic characters, with several intergalactic stories and sagas that would yield true epics. sci-fi.

However, what we saw in the film was a slapstick comedy, with some artificial action scenes and a beat script that tried to follow Hall Jordan’s origin to the letter. What remained was a tremendous catastrophe, which sank at the box office and buried the franchise for good. Who knows, with this fresh start, DC doesn’t give the green space ranger another chance to shine.

