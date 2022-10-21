meet the perfect artificial intelligence for chatting

none other artificial intelligence (AI) made more noise in 2022 than the LaMDA. No wonder: the model, first released by Google in May 2021, led a company engineer to believe that the system had developed self-awareness. To EstadãoBlake Lemoine even stated that deleting the AI ​​would be the same as murder – he was subsequently fired.

The former employee ended up being seduced by the system’s high sophistication in keeping open dialogs – LaMDA is an acronym for Language Model for Dialogue Applications. Unlike current chatbots, which seek super-objective answers within a limited menu of sentences, LaMDA is capable of maintaining conversations that take more unpredictable paths, something closer to a dialogue between humans.

“Google is no longer a search engine. It is a space for questions and answers. The user no longer wants a document where he will find what he is looking for. He wants answers. Certainly, LaMDA will play an important role in this”, explains Anderson Soares, coordinator of the Center for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at the Federal University of Goiás (UFG).

(The images below were generated by AI, using the DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion models)

Images created by AIs (left to right) DALL-E 2, MidJourney, and Stable Diffusion with command: “User, sitting on a sofa, talking to a computer, with supernatural light” Photograph: DALL-E 2 / MidJourney / Stable Diffusion /Estadão

To reach this level of depth, the system was trained with 2.97 billion documents, 1.12 billion dialogs and 1.56 trillion words. In total, they are 137 billion parameters (mathematical representations that identify a pattern or style of dialogue). However, unlike the GPT-3 (which is skillful, but doesn’t always offer texts that make sense), the LaMDA is designed to offer empathic, specific and interesting answers – the company’s metrics aim to improve results of the type.

Another important difference to GPT-3 is that LaMDA needs to seek validation in responses from external sources – the system cannot check against the data it was trained on. Thus, the limits of the system, and its level of success, are at another level of what is known. “The ability to interact with technology in a more natural way has the potential to unlock a new generation of useful applications.” Estadão.

Despite the optimism, Google says it doesn’t know which of its specific products it could apply LaMDA to. It is obvious, however, that the system could not only be used in search, but also supercharge the next generation of voice assistants. “An AI like this increases human confidence in technology,” says Fábio Cozman, director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence (C4AI) at the University of São Paulo (USP).

Until that becomes a reality, Google needs to eliminate the possibility of responses that are biased (in the training samples, the company admits that the 24-39 age group were overrepresented), or that pose a danger to people – a system like this, for example, it cannot teach how a person can be injured.

As research progresses, Google claims that LaMDA has the potential to influence an entire generation of AIs, pushing the company’s boundaries. While AI does not gain commercial use, it has can be tested by users. This is the point where it can all go wrong, if users show the company that the model is of no commercial use. In other words: from being a great illusionist, LaMDA can become an early retiree.