Megan Fox goes viral on Instagram dressed as a Targaryen; Look

The actress Megan Fox is always a big draw on social media. She recently posted a photo on her Instagram that currently has over 1.7 million likes and nearly 4,500 comments.

Naturally, most comments are full of people announcing how amazing she looks in this “Game of Thrones”-inspired outfit.

While Fox has a busy schedule in terms of theatrical releases, we’re sure she’ll be able to use her title and outfit to try to make her debut in the world of “Game of Thrones” as well as “House of the Dragon.” A second season of the latter series has already been confirmed and production on it will likely begin soon.

In that context, the new season will see Fox entering television with a cameo. The famous actress has also appeared on TV, although many years have passed. She also held a co-star role in the comedy “New Girl”.

And since then, Megan Fox has only acted in feature films, which makes sense given how popular she’s become. As mentioned, the actress has many leading roles to play in the coming months, which further enriches her career.

In one of these roles, Megan Fox plays fighting a crime boss named Alana, who also commands a demon to do what she wants. The film is titled “Johnny & Clyde” and is a riff of the Bonnie & Clyde crime story, one of the most famous of American narratives.

While this movie might seem odd, it’s not uncommon for Fox to lend acting talent to appear in unusual films. From this, Megan Fox will also star in a more realistic film, and we are talking about “The Expendables 4“.

While the term “grounded” is used loosely in this sense, given the wild action inherent in the franchise, this is still a more established and successful type of film that Fox is often a part of.

She joins Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture and more in what promises to be the edge of an action franchise.

Megan Fox is always very creative when it comes to looks flashy on your Instagram profile, and that can have a double meaning. She could just be a fan of “Games of Throne” or she’s showing her desire to be in “House of the Dragon”. Anyway, she looks amazing as a Targaryen, doesn’t she?