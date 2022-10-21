Mike Tyson’s coach bets on the Brazilian’s victory at UFC 280

Charles Do Bronx faces Makhachev for the lightweight belt at UFC 280 this Saturday

O UFC 280, in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, can consecrate Charles Do Bronx or Islam Makhachev as the organization’s new lightweight champion.

With an eye on this fight will be American Beneil Dariush, sixth in the ranking and one of the possible next challengers for the belt in this category.

Dariush is coached by the Brazilian Rafael Cordeiro, owner of Kings MMA, who among other great champions trains none other than Mike Tyson.

“I think that, if it’s for striking, I frankly believe that Charles knocks out, he has a much higher level of striking. We come from the same school, at Chute Boxe. Charles has a very strong technical quality, Makhachev’s technical quality is wrestling and strength, it will be a very balanced fight, I’m rooting for Charles. Anything can happen, but I believe Charles should win, that’s my heart speaking.”

Cordeiro also talked about Tyson’s relationship with the UFC.

“He doesn’t talk much, he likes to see everyone, but he likes Francis Ngannou, he likes his way. Tyson is an amazing guy who opened doors for everyone. On TV he looks like that guy who wants to kill everyone… and yeah, you give him a gauntlet, he looks like a tank coming up. But for me it’s an honor to be doing this with him, reactivating that machine was one of the great prizes that God gave me.”