Millie Bobby Brown Was Enola Holmes Before She Was Cast In The Movie

The film Enola Holmeswhich has the actress Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, became a big hit after it was released on Netflix.

The plot is based on the franchise books. Enola Holmes Mysteries, by writer Nancy Spring, whose first volume was released in 2006 and currently has several other volumes.

Now, Netflix is ​​preparing the release of the sequel to the film, it has a premiere date set for November 4 this year, and in an interview with Total Film, the actress commented on what she thinks of the success of the franchise.

“I really didn’t think it was going to be as successful as it was. Of course, it resonated a lot with me – that’s why I keep doing it.”

The actress also explained that she had no idea how the public would receive the film, but she believed in its potential.

“I thought, ‘There’s a lot of potential here.’ But I had no idea of ​​the full potential. People like Blake Lively texted me saying, ‘My daughter wants to be Enola Holmes.’ I then began to understand how much she resonated with everyone else.”

The actress had known the author of the books for years.

Brown also revealed that he approached author Nancy Springer when she was just 13 years old, around the year 2017.

At the same time, she was already at her peak with Stranger Thingsin the role of Eleven, and then came the first proposal to adapt the series of books with her in the role of Enola.

The actress went on to say that she missed, growing up, a British woman she could look up to, and even when she had characters like Harry Potter, she wondered about which British girls, specifically, she could be inspired by.

That’s when she discovered that Enola Holmes is one of them, potentially. Thus, her decision to help produce and star in the franchise’s films Enola Holmes was based on your need to create a new model.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Director also has an opinion on the new sequel

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Harry Bradbeer commented that he wanted some changes to the Enola universe in this second film.

“I wanted this story to be more courageous. I wanted to introduce her to work, introduce her to working-class girls in a working-class universe. I wanted it to be a completely new world for Enola so that she would have more insight into the outside world,” he explained.

The first film in the franchise, Enola Holmesis available on Netflix.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.