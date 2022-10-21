Millionaire look: Anne Hathaway shines with diamonds and sapphires at an event – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Anne Hathaway at the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood (Photo: Handout)

Ambassador of Bulgari, Anne Hathaway shone – literally – by participating in the event 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood, in Los Angeles, United States. The actress chose the iconic High Jewelry Serpenti necklace in white gold and diamonds, which she paired with a ring with sapphire and aquamarine stones, as well as a pair of diamond earrings for the evening. See the details of each piece.

Anne Hathaway shines with diamonds and sapphires at the event (Photo: Disclosure)

From left to right, top: High Jewelry Serpenti Necklace in white gold with 2 Pear-shaped diamonds (1.01 carats) and pavè-cut diamonds (69.46 carats); 18 carat Fiorever ring with brilliant-cut diamond and pavé diamonds; Serpenti Viper single loop bracelet in 18 ct white gold with pavé diamonds.

From left to right, bottom: High Jewelry Serpenti Ring in white gold with aquamarine pear-cut stone (3.07 carats), and two pear-cut sapphires and pavé-cut diamonds (4.12 carats); Serpenti Viper 18 ct white gold ring with pavé diamonds; High Jewelry Earring in Platinum with Diamonds (3.50 carats – 3.52 carats)