More than a head of lettuce

the prime minister of UK, Liz Truss, lasted less in office than the shelf life of a lettuce plantas seven days ago prophesied, with clever irony, the British tabloid Daily Star.

But it is necessary to see the episode beyond the simple incapacity of the former prime minister to exercise the position.

To a certain extent, this failure reflects the disastrous consequences of Brexit – divorce with European Unionwhich was supposed to bring independence and prosperity to the UK, but which only increased internal problems and created new. So far, it is not known how thecommercial separation of Northern Ireland from the rest of the European Union. Apart from that, they have to deal with the self-sufficiency of arrogant leaders who imagine imposing solutions for everything with a technocratic economic package.

British tabloid put former prime minister Liz Truss in competition with a lettuce. Photograph: The Daily Star

But things need to be seen broadly. Not only the UK, but the world economy seems to be affected for certain. mal du siècle for which there is still no complete diagnosis or definitive remedy.

The outbreak of pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine for the world economy to disorganize and be thrown into a inflation bordering or exceeding the double digits. The world recession is now starting to break the shell where it was incubated. O International Monetary Fund (IMF) worsened forecasts for the world economy this year and predicts recession in a third of the world in 2023including powers like Germany, Italyand Russia.

At the moment, neoliberal proposals have not been delivering the repeatedly promised benefits of the welfare state, because their production system has come to face fierce competition from the new Asian powers, which operate with much lower labor costs.

THE over-reliance on Russian power supply by most of the countries of the Western bloc in Europe put at risk not only the comfort of families, but also the future of the industry. And, on top of that, delaying the decarbonization targets. You United Stateswho were responsible for defending the current global order, face too many enemy fronts: Russia, China and Iran.

Russia and China implemented absolutist models of state capitalism and now face excessive concentration of political power in the hands of a single person, which, in the long run, teaches history, is not functional from the point of view of governance of an economy, because it produces distortions and vulnerabilities .

The biggest global risk isn’t even an economic crisis. It is that unresolved ills feed fundamentalist, anti-democratic and xenophobic movements, which are already popping up around the world.