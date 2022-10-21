Motorola shows mobile phone with ‘rollable’ OLED screen that slides

Motorola unveiled its smartphone with a “rollable” screen this Tuesday (18). The concept, the company cited during Lenovo Tech World, is able to increase and decrease the screen size in the user’s hands. Something similar to the LG Rollable, a device canceled after the brand left the segment.

In the presentation, Motorola stated that flexible OLED displays are gaining more attention within the company. As shown, this concept is able to adjust the screen size — up and then down — between 6.5″ and 4″ after double-clicking a button on the right side, automatically sliding the display from from the lower area.

Motorola’s concept displays a smartphone with a screen that “slides” in the user’s hand.

Still on the same right side, it is possible to notice the volume control buttons, in addition to the aluminum frame, apparently. Among other details, there is a possible charging input on the left side, with straighter lines, and a sound output in the upper area, which already has a rounded finish.

Motorola mobile phone details with rollable screen.

The Motorola device also is able to adjust the display size of a content dynamically, that is, the extent to which the display expands or retracts. In the demo, a video was shown on YouTube.

Motorola’s smartphone with flexible OLED panel is a company concept.

Will it hit the market?

It is worth considering that, as it is a proof of concept, Motorola’s slide-out smartphone does not have a guarantee that it will, in fact, be released to the consumer. In the demonstration, it is possible to notice a smartphone with a large thickness, something that manufacturers try to avoid.

In the case of the LG Rollable, for comparison purposes, the device in question could expand to the right side. In May, Samsung introduced a handset concept that also expands upwards manuallyalthough not on an already manufactured product.

TCL has also shown off a new smartphone concept with a “sliding” screen. In the prototype shown, there is a 10-inch display, but it did not reach the market.