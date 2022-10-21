NASA wants to trade parachutes for spacecraft that crashes on the ground

space

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 10/21/2022

The concept would allow low-cost missions to reach the surface of the red planet by hard landing, using a collapsible base to absorb the impact.

[Imagem: California Academy of Sciences]

uncontrolled landing

NASA has successfully landed nine spacecraft on Mars, relying on state-of-the-art parachutes, giant airbags and even a complicated space crane, so the spacecraft lands smoothly on the surface without damage.

Now engineers are testing whether you can’t reach the Martian surface simply by falling straight to the ground.

This is the goal of the SHIELD experimental landing project, or shield – the name actually an acronym for Simplified High Impact Energy Landing Deviceor simplified high-impact energy landing device.

Instead of slowing a spacecraft’s high-speed descent, the shock shield relies on a base that is a deformable attenuator. Similar to an accordion, the structure, in the shape of an inverted pyramid made of metal rings, acts as a deformation zone, absorbing the energy of the impact on the ground.

new destinations

If it works, it could mean a drastic reduction in the cost of Martian exploration, from launch to landing, as all the heavy apparatus used today for smooth descent would be dispensed with.

And while it is not applicable to any type of mission – a rover would hardly be a candidate for using the shield – this simplified technique could allow for the expansion of landing sites for smaller probes.

“We thought we could go into more treacherous areas, where we wouldn’t like to try to put in a billion dollar rover with our current landing systems,” said Lou Giersch, project manager. “Maybe we can even land several of them in different hard-to-reach places to build a network.”

Photo of the deformable attenuator used in this test.

[Imagem: NASA/JPL-Caltech]

From car crashes to landings on Mars

NASA engineers drew inspiration for their anti-shock apparatus from automobile protection systems, which today are built not just with bumpers, but with a complex deformation system, designed to minimize the transfer of impact to the passenger cabin.

In this case, as there is no intention of dropping an astronaut on the ground of another planet without a parachute, one of the main objectives of the project is to verify that the spacecraft’s anti-fall shield offers sufficient damping to protect the sensitive electronic and scientific equipment that integrate the space probe.

The first tests are being carried out in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s free-fall tower, which measures 27 meters. A free-fall tower designed to simulate the absence of gravity, exchanging space-bound faces for a few seconds of microgravity as an elevator tumbles down the tower, nullifying gravity within. But it is also possible to control the speed of the fall, as was the case in this test.

“The tests we did for SHIELD are like a vertical version of the sled tests. But instead of a wall, the sudden stop due to an impact on the ground,” said Velibor Cormarkovic, a member of the team, himself egress from the industry. Automobilistica, where he worked on crash tests for cars – the sled he refers to is a propulsion system used to hurl cars into a wall, pole, another vehicle, etc.

JPL’s drop tower includes an inverted launch system, which can drop test articles into the ground.

[Imagem: NASA/JPL-Caltech]

fell and didn’t break

The prototype hit the ground at 177 km/h, exactly the speed that a lander on Mars reaches near the surface, after being slowed by atmospheric drag from its initial speed of 23,300 km/h when it enters the planet’s atmosphere.

Previous tests of the impact attenuator had been done using a land landing zone, but this time, for the final test, the team placed a 5-centimeter thick steel plate on the ground, creating a more difficult landing than a spacecraft would experiment on Mars, to check the technology’s tolerances.

The onboard accelerometer showed that the prototype Shield dropped with a force of about 1 million newtons – comparable to 112 tons crashing into it.

The prototype landed with a slight angle, then jumped about three feet into the air and flipped back to the ground. The team suspects that the steel plate caused the rebound, as this bounce had never been observed in previous tests.

Upon opening the prototype and recovering the simulated electronic charge, the team discovered that all the devices on board – a cell phone, a radio and the accelerometer itself – survived.

“The only hardware that was damaged was some plastic components, which we weren’t worried about. Overall, this test was a success,” said Giersch.

Next, the team will spend about a year designing a craft that is ready to use this landing system.





Other news about:

more topics