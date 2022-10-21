Náutico confirms game against Grêmio for the Afflicted | nautical

After the possibility of transferring the game against Grêmio, to Arruda or even the Arena de Pernambuco, the board of Náutico confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the match for the Aflitos, next Sunday. The confrontation closes the 36th round and can be defining for the destinies of the two teams in this Series B.

Náutico can enter the field already mathematically relegated. For that, it is enough for Chapecoense to draw with Tombense, this Friday, at Arena Condá. If the team from Santa Catarina loses, Timbu will need to beat Grêmio to continue with hopes of staying in Serie B in 2023.

For Grêmio, the game can guarantee access to Serie A, 17 years after the famous Batalha dos Aflitos. For that, in addition to winning the Náutico, Tricolor will need to cheer for stumbling blocks from Sport, Sampaio Corrêa and Criciúma, who enter the field on Saturday, against Londrina, Ituano and Vasco, respectively. All out of the house.

The idea of ​​transferring the match initially to Arruda and later to the Arena de Pernambuco came from the Pernambuco Football Federation, which claimed a security issue after the invasion of the field by Sport fans in the game against Vasco, last Sunday, on Retiro Island.

Leão was preventively punished with the ban on having his fans both as home and as a visitor. In addition, Ilha do Retiro was interdicted. indefinitely.

