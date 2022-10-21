Netflix releases list of productions for Halloween 2022

Netflix has released the list of productions for Halloween 2022 that will arrive in the coming months. The highlights are the long The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan and A very lucky girl and still the series Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities where we will have 4 nights with two stories per night. The series about Wandinha Addams with Jenna Ortega arrives in 2022 on a date yet to be announced by the platform.

Check out the list and highlights:

The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan / Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (10/05)

When Craig, a young man living in a small town (Jaeden Martell), befriends Harrigan, an older reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly dies, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone, and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave via his iPhone. This supernatural coming-of-age story shows that certain connections are never lost. Based on the short story by Stephen King.

A Very Lucky Girl / Luckiest Girl Alive (10/07)

With Mila Kunis, A very lucky girl tells the story of Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued woman who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a magazine, an incredible wardrobe and a dream wedding in sight. One day, she is invited to participate in a police documentary about a shocking incident that happened as a teenager and ends up having to face a truth that threatens to end all this perfection.

The cast includes Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac, Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow / The Curse of Bridge Hollow (10/14)

A father (Marlon Wayans) and teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up to save the city from chaos when an ancient, mischievous spirit brings the Halloween decorations to life.

The School of Good and Evil (10/19)

Directed by Paul Feig, The School for Good and Evil follows Sophie and Agatha, two best friends who end up on opposite sides of a modern fairy tale when they go to an enchanted school of heroes and villains.

Based on the bestselling collection and starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (10/25)

Described as a Netflix Halloween event, the attraction will tell eight spine-tingling stories told by some of the genre’s best creators such as Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Guillermo Navarro (narcos), Keith Thomas (firestarter), Cloths Cosmatos (mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Vincenzo Natali (cube) and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

The Night Nurse / The Good Nurse (10/26)

Photo: JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murderby Charles Graeber, the film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Suspecting that a colleague may be responsible for the mysterious deaths of several patients, a nurse risks her own life to discover the truth.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele), two demonic and cunning brothers who recruit Kat Elliot, then in the height of her troubled adolescence, to summon them to the land of the living. But Kat asks for something in return—something that will lead them on a brilliant, bizarre, and hilarious adventure.

With voices by Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Igal Naor, Gary Gatewood, Gabrielle Dennis, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi and Ving Rhames.