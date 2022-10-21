Netflix will start charging for account sharing from 2023

At a meeting with investors to release the third quarter 2022 fiscal report, the Netflix confirmed that it will even charge for account sharing. The company did not set a specific date, but said it would start charging an extra fee from early 2023.

Obviously, the company also did not comment on what amounts it intends to charge for each extra user. However, the streaming platform started to test in Latin America in July. In the accounts that were chosen for the tests, Netflix charged up to R$16 per extra user. By extra user understand anyone who does not live in the same household as the account holder.

It is true that 2022 was not an easy year for the largest streaming from the market. In the fiscal year’s first quarter report, Netflix recorded a drop of 200,000 subscribers. This was the first time in 10 years that the company had a drop in the number of subscribers.

Due to the stampede of hundreds of thousands of subscribers, the Netflix Had to Make Some Mass Layoffs. In one of them, 316 employees were sent home. However, the company is starting to control the bleeding and win new customers.

According to the Q3 2022 fiscal report, the streaming platform has earned more 2.41 million subscribers. The expectation was “only” 1 million. Therefore, the company achieved more than double the target. Of these, 104,000 were from the United States and Canada. Thus, the company reaches a total of 73.4 million subscribers in these two countries.

Just new subscriptions is not enough

Despite the good news, it’s important to keep in mind that at the level Netflix is ​​at, just new subscriptions aren’t enough to keep the business running smoothly. It is critical to increase revenue through other sources. Especially to please investors.

And one of these sources is precisely by charging an additional fee for those who share the account with other people. According to some analysts, Netflix should stop earning about US$ 1 billion from this practice.

Also, a new ad plan will soon be implemented. In Brazil, he will come into effect from the 3rd of November. And according to the company itself, the expectation is to win 40 million new subscribers by the end of 2023 because of the plan with ads.

Greater focus on cloud gaming

In addition, Netflix intends to pay more attention to its gaming segment. In August, the company reported that intends to double the number of games by the end of the year. However, the number of people who spend time playing the titles available on Netflix is ​​still small. That is why the brand intends to intensify its efforts in this area.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Netflix VP of Games Mike Verdu said the company sees cloud gaming an opportunity to increase the number of subscribers:

“We are seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering so we can reach members on TVs and PCs. We’re going to approach this the same way we did with mobile, which is to start small, be humble, be considerate, and then build. But it’s a step we think we should take to serve members where they are and on the devices on which they consume our product.”

Interestingly, this information came to the public shortly after Google confirmed the closure of Stadia, which will take place in early 2023.

Sources: Engadget and TechCrunch