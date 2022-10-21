New Whatsapp update is now available: see what has changed

Whatsapp is one of the most used messaging applications by the Brazilian population, whether for work or just for entertainment. In addition to the traditional method of communication, the platform features video calls, audio sending and even payment. In this last week, the application presented new updates in its system.

The company always tries to fulfill the requests of its consumers, a function that was very desired by the community and it was finally updated. The functionality to hide your online presence was announced by Whatsapp. That way, those people who don’t like to be seen using the app can use it in a “hidden” way.

Meta, the conglomerate that owns the platform, understands that these system improvements add more privacy to users. Some people already had this function available, the novelty is the release for all customers.

How to perform the new Whatsapp update?

Online withdrawal was a much desired function by app users and now it is finally available. The process is simple and is done in Whatsapp itself. The step by step is detailed below:

The user must access the “Settings” section;

After that, select “Privacy”;

Click on “Last seen and online”;

First, you must configure the visa last and select the option “Nobody”;

Then select follow the “Last seen” settings;

Ready, your online on Whatsapp is turned off.

If the function is not available for your phone, check the app store and see if it is up to date. Whatsapp is available for Android and IOS, the update takes place in their respective stores.