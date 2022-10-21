NFL makes a post with “22” and Bolsonaro thanks him; understand

The NFL (National Football League), the largest American football league in the USA, became a topic among Brazilians on Twitter – including President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – when citing the number “22” in a post. O post it was in reference to a player wearing the jersey with the number.

“I don’t know about you, but we’re feeling 22”, wrote the league in twitter in the early hours of this Friday (21.Oct.2022).

The publication was in reference to the running back Christian McCaffrey, who carries the jersey number. CMC, as the player is known, was transferred from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night (Oct 20). He is one of the best players in the position and the exchange was the most talked about of the current season.

At the post, the league adapted a snippet of the song “22” by singer Taylor Swift. “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22”, says the verse. In the context of the song, the number 22 refers to the age at which the lyrical self says they are feeling.

Bolsonaro, who uses the number 22 at the polls, joined in the fun and thanked the league:

Then the president published a photo with the American football player Duzão, who is Brazilian.

The president’s demonstration led Brazilian voters to interact with the NFL’s post. Read some reviews:

There were also those who attended to demonstrate a favorable position to Bolsonaro’s rival in the election, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who uses the 13.