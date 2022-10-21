Nine days before the election, Wilson Lima opens an 18.4% advantage over Braga, says Pontual Pesquisas

With nine days to go before the election, the survey by Pontual Pesquisas indicates that reelection candidate Wilson Lima (União Brasil) has consolidated himself ahead of vote preference and opened an advantage over Eduardo Braga (MDB) in the race for the Government of Amazonas. The study was released this Friday, 21.

Wilson Lima has 59.2% of valid votes in Amazonas, opening an 18.4 percentage point advantage compared to Eduardo Braga who has 40.8%.

According to the survey, Wilson Lima reached 60.4% of valid votes in Manaus and 58% in the interior. Braga, on the other hand, received 39.6% of the valid votes in the capital and 42% in the countryside.

presidential poll

Pontual Pesquisas also collected data for the scenario of the second round of the dispute for the Presidency of Brazil. The study points to the victory of Luiz Inácio da Silva (PT) in Amazonas with 52.2% of valid votes, 67% in the countryside and 38.7% in the capital.

Also according to the survey, the candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 47.8% of the valid votes in Amazonas. The president defeats Lula in Manaus with 61.3% of the valid votes, but loses in the countryside with 33% of the valid votes.

Check the survey data

evolution framework

The Instituto de Pesquisa Pontual also made a table of evolution of the candidates in the second round, based on the surveys carried out previously. For the Government of Amazonas, data from the surveys of the 7th and 14th of October were collected, in addition to the one released this Friday, 21.

As for the presidency, the data used correspond to the study released on October 14th and this Friday, 21st. Check it out here.

Record

A total of 1,996 people were interviewed between October 18 and 20 in the municipalities of Itacoatiara, Manacapuru, Parintins, Coari, Tefé, Maués, Iranduba, Tabatinga, Manicoré and the capital Manaus.

The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and received the identification number AM-06977/2022. The registration of the responsible statistician, Alice Assis, in CONRE-7 is 9079 and the company’s registration in CONRE-7 is 8260.

The survey was carried out in person with a previously validated form, corresponding to a maximum margin of error of 2.2 percentage points more or less, considering the 95% confidence interval. The collections followed the sampling calculations determined for the municipalities and the capital.