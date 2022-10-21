Nubank launches NuBolão in the mood for the 2022 World Cup; meet the news

O Nubank announced this Thursday (20) the launch of NuBolão. The feature will allow fintech customers to create groups and make guesses on the score of the games of World Cup 2022in a simple and practical way.

In addition, NuBolão will award prizes to users, totaling more than R$300,000. The tool will automatically create the ranking with the score of the hits in the matches of the Cup games.

In practice, the client will have to place the guess on the score of each match. According to the digital bank, “the only concern of your group is to have fun”. It is worth mentioning that the resource is being made available gradually.

To find out if the tool is already available to you, just go to the app and check if there is a soccer ball icon at the bottom of the home page. If the function has still been released, try to update the app.

How does the Nubank pool work?

To participate in the Nubank, just make the first guess/bet. Once this is done, the NuBolão regulation is automatically accepted, and will provide two modalities, namely:

NuBolão General Ranking: In this option, all customers who participate in the pool will be included in the ranking, and it is possible to move up or down positions according to the number of points they score in each match.

Group pool: On the other hand, in this modality the user can create groups and invite family and friends, who are also Nubank customers, to participate. In this case, the ranking will be proper.

It should be noted that the Nubank pool award is valid only for positions in the general ranking. Regarding participation in groups, the limit is 100 simultaneously, however, the guess is only one.

Finally, it is important to note that the user can change their guess, however, it is necessary to respect the maximum period of 30 minutes before starting the match to make the change.

Nubank offers up to R$1,500 in the app

Nubank customers can earn up to R$1,500 in cashback every month. At first, it is important to highlight that the possibility comes through the fintech partnership with Shopee.

In summary, with every purchase that the customer makes on the platform with the credit card (purple), it will be possible to receive the money back. However, before that, you will need to activate cashback at Nubank Shopping.

The amount that will be returned to the customer, that is, the percentage that will be applied, will depend on the total purchase, excluding shipping. In a R$100 transaction, for example, the cashback amount will be equivalent to 5%.

However, after making the purchase, the user will need to wait a minimum of 1 hour to make a new operation and receive the cashback. The money will be deposited into the customer’s account within 90 days.

How to activate app cashback?

In principle, for users who already have the money available in the app, learn how to activate it below:

First, access the Nubank app;

Click on “Shopping” on the home screen;

Once this is done, select the Shopee offer;

Also, read the information that will appear on the screen and click on “Activate cashback and go to the store”;

After that, the cashback will already be activated;

Finally, just go to the Shopee website or app to see all the promotions that give you access to cashback.