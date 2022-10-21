Old man thing: Gen Z wants to cancel emojis

Getty Images

It’s not just your haircut or your clothes. Sending emojis, which means “picture characters” in Japanese, makes you an old man. Within the workplace, emojis can make you appear distant, rude, and even passive-aggressive.according to a new report from Prospectus Global.

From its origins in Japan in the late 1990s and its global breakthrough in 2011, there are 838 emojis in popular use today. A survey of 2,000 young people aged 16 to 29, who send around 80 emojis a week, showed that the cancel culture is coming for emojis and the people who send them.

The thumbs up emoji – rated the worst of them all – tops the list. Here are the top 10 emojis that make you look old, according to Yahoo News:

Join 👍

Red heart ❤️ ️️

ok 👌

Checkmark ✔️

poop 💩

Crying out loud 😭

Monkey covering eyes 🙈

clap 👏

Kiss mark 💋

grimace 😬

While 22% of respondents report that they use multiple emojis in a text message “to make it clearer”, new research from Tel Aviv University says that emojis really make you look less powerful. “The use of images signals a greater desire for social proximity,” says the research. “People use images strategically to signal less power,” the research continues. In some situations, especially in a work or business environment, [o envio de emojis] can be expensive, because it signals little strength”.

Generation Z

Rude and hostile. This is what Gen Z calls the thumbs up icon on Reddit. A 24-year-old user, HuaAnNi, writes: “It’s super rude if someone just sends a thumbs up. It took me a while to adjust and get it out of my head that it just means they [os texters da Geração X, ou talvez Boomers ou mesmo Millennials] are angry with me”. AvalancheReturns replied, “It’s just a way of saying ‘I read your message and I have nothing to add and I hope and pray to all the gods that all the people in this group chat have nothing to say about it either.'”

They are not wrong. The thumbs up emoji is the new “OK”. Whether you see him as dismissive or efficient, emojis aren’t the only game in town when it comes to online communication. Not surprisingly, Gen Z respondents have a simple answer for creating greater impact at work: Use words.

Why emojis don’t always work at work

“I only use [o emoji de joinha] sarcastically,” says Barry Kennedy, 24, in an article in the New York Post. However, there is no way to indicate the tone in a text message. That’s why you love or hate texting.

When the tone doesn’t exist, it’s easy to assign one – even if sarcasm or rudeness is wrong. Ultimately, the medium is the message – so why risk communication noise at work? When you think you’re conveying efficiency, but your team reads it as sarcasm, your communication isn’t working.

It’s easy to turn this issue into a generational debate, but this is very reductionist. The real issue here – and it is ageless – is effective communication.. Talk to your team and find out if they think a thumbs up emoji is dismissive, rude, sarcastic, or anything else. And use your words to clarify their meaning so there are no misunderstandings.

Don’t back off when you can speak or use words that clarify what you mean.

How to fix your communication at work

Match.com found that the more emojis a single person uses in their messages, the more dates they’ll have — and the more sex they’ll have. (The ultimate social closeness, perhaps). This survey of over 5,600 singles points to an unexpected result of using emojis — but probably not the correlation you’re looking for at work.

“We are people and we have words to use,” says Kim Law, a 25-year-old social worker from Nassau County on Long Island, USA. “If I took the time to write a message, then you shouldn’t be responding with the bare minimum. Fix it and write something real back.” Communication experts are still evaluating her order in the final sentence – the one without the word “please” – but you get the idea. Assume she’s not being bossy, just trying to be direct, and the message is easier to digest.

Professor Vyvyan Evans, author of “The Emoji Code,” says: “A common prejudice is that an emoji is the equivalent of a teenage grunt, a step back into the dark ages of illiteracy, making us poorer communicators in the process. – maybe even dumber too.”

Texting and Emojis at Work: A Risk

We’ve known since the 1960s that most communication is non-verbal. You Emojis are like any tool: it’s how you use them that matters. Are you stepping into your purpose and appearing like the leader you want to be, with that emoji? Or are you mumbling to your team in a group conversation? Research says: reconsider.

Remember the first rule of great communication: consider your audience. If texting is a trigger, don’t pull it. Instead, use the number one business tool today: conversation. Make sure you see and set expectations so that if you use this thumbs up emoji, you don’t get a thumbs-down response.

