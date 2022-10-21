One UI 6.0 should receive more agile updates, reveals Samsung exec

While preparing the last details to release the stable version of One UI 5.0, Samsung is already starting to take the first steps to start the development of the next version of its proprietary interface.

Commenting on the matter, the vice president of the Korean manufacturer, Hyesoon Jeong, said that all flagships of the brand should receive One UI 5.0 by the end of the year. In addition, the executive revealed that the brand is preparing to adapt to a new Google requirement.

For Jeong, there was no time to adopt the A/B partitions feature in One UI 5.0, but version 6.0 should support the novelty for deliver much more agile updates.