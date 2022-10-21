One UI 6.0 should receive more agile updates, reveals Samsung exec

While preparing the last details to release the stable version of One UI 5.0, Samsung is already starting to take the first steps to start the development of the next version of its proprietary interface.
Commenting on the matter, the vice president of the Korean manufacturer, Hyesoon Jeong, said that all flagships of the brand should receive One UI 5.0 by the end of the year. In addition, the executive revealed that the brand is preparing to adapt to a new Google requirement.
For Jeong, there was no time to adopt the A/B partitions feature in One UI 5.0, but version 6.0 should support the novelty for deliver much more agile updates.
Currently, Samsung smartphones can take between 10-20 minutes to install an update and this is something that will be avoided with the partitions feature.
Made mandatory by Google, the A/B partitions feature is simple and speeds up security updates and even software versions.
When a new update arrives on the smartphone, it is downloaded and installed in the background on partition B. So when the device restarts, it starts working using partition B, that is, where the new software version is.
This process makes the smartphone restart in a few minutes, and the next update will be installed on partition A. Finally, Jeong was asked about the future of One UI and he was emphatic:
I think One UI is here to stay, at least during my tenure.