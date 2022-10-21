Oral sex: why are some people disgusted by this practice?

“I once had a casual relationship with a very attractive woman I met on Tinder. Right on the first date there was that famous chemistry and we ended up going to the motel without thinking twice. I felt a very strong smell coming from her vulva and I thought: ‘What if she asks me to give an oral? What am I going to do?’. I then suggested that we take a shower to start exchanging kisses in the intimate areas. Lucky for me, she confessed that she didn’t like that kind of caress down there. I breathed a sigh of relief.”

The account of construction technician João Silva, 37, illustrates a condition common to many people today: the total aversion to oral sex.

In 2015, researchers at Northeastern University, in the USA, interviewed 300 North American men and women and found that more than a tenth of them (10.8%) were disgusted when doing this modality on their partners.

In an era where autonomy and sexual freedom are increasingly preached, why is this practice still seen with restriction by some?

“Because sex is still focused on penetration, as if it were the objective of the relationship and not pleasure”, observes sexologist and consultant in health and sexual education Fernanda Viana.

“This perception is related to a concept developed a century ago that preaches that having sex is something dirty and shameful. In fact, recent studies reveal that the lack of hygiene of many men is a factor that prevents many women from exploring more oral sex”, highlights.

For pelvic physical therapist, sex therapist and master and doctoral student at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), Gianluca LM Leme, many of these concepts are directly linked to the traditions and taboos of the past.

“It has to do with our culture and with everything that has been repeated for more than two millennia: that sexual pleasure is wrong. From the point of view of tradition, apart from vaginal sex, almost all other practices are seen as sinful, dirty. and reprehensible”, emphasizes the scholar.

Therefore, the sensation of having the mouth in direct contact with the vagina or penis – parts associated with impurity – can cause discomfort in many people.

“It is common for some to be disgusted by the appearance of Organs genitals, the hair, the humidity of the vulva, and also the female and male fluids that are released during sexual practice”, says sexologist and couples therapist Roberta Pessoa.

“Many women also have an aversion to the smell and taste of sperm,” she adds.

However, what is repulsive to some can be quite exciting to others.

“Of course, there are those who are immensely excited by the characteristic odor of the genitals and sweat. It is important to understand that there is pleasure for everyone”, points out Fernanda Viana.

She also informs that, in general, people tend to build their sexual repertoire according to the cultural variables in which they are inserted.

“This is more than evident. In the middle ages, for example, the standard of beauty and desired physical attributes were completely different from what we have today. Everything changes according to generations and customs”, reinforces the professional.

Roberta Pessoa agrees and goes further. “Our thoughts and behavioral strategies in sexuality are shaped by all the things that are around us, from beliefs, through family, culture, religion, education, the media and even social pressures,” she argues.

hygiene and health

Regardless of hygiene, experts emphasize oral sex can be a channel for the transmission of STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), such as syphilis, gonorrhea and herpes.

“These diseases can be passed from the mouth to the genitals, or vice versa”, warns Lú Camillo, sexologist and consultant in health and sex education.

Therefore, she emphasizes, the condom is an essential element at these times.

“I always recommend the use of condoms, as it can be the only form of protection when you are not sure about the health of our partners”, he recommends.

Roberta Pessoa points out that there are protection options on the market for both men and women.

“The man can use the common condom and the woman the internal one, which is cut and placed externally. For those who want something new, there are also latex panties that do not even need to be removed”, he informs.

pleasure X obligation

With the widespread consumption and impact of pornography in modern society, the practice of oral sex seems to have become an obligation. But does this end up impacting our intimate relationships?

“Historically we live in a period of transition. Before, the mandatory sex was implicitly linked to marriage. Today, however, the pressure comes from society as a whole”, ponders Fernanda Viana.

The key, therefore, is finding balance.

“Female empowerment, consent and the autonomy of bodies make people more selective in choosing their partnerships. This is a positive start”, ponders Fernanda.

However, it is essential not to do what we dislike when having sex, advises Gianluca LM Leme.

“You should always ask yourself if oral or other sexual practices cause you any discomfort. If the answer is yes, seek professional help to discover the root of what ails you”, he suggests.

Fernanda Viana guarantees that sexual pleasure can be found through different methods; therefore, any act that happens to generate friction between couples should be avoided.

“It’s important that people talk about what they like or don’t like about their intimacy, and also that they make agreements with each other. If someone doesn’t want to do something, it doesn’t have to become a problem. Sincere dialogue is essential to minimize conflicts and find the way satisfaction”, he concludes.