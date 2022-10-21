Orlando could be the first to win three in a row for Santos in the Brasileirão since Sampaoli | saints

On Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), Santos has the classic against Corinthians in Vila Belmiro. Still eyeing a spot in the Copa Libertadores, coach Orlando Ribeiro’s Peixe tries his third straight victory in the Brazilian Championship, something that hasn’t happened since the 2019 season, when the team was still commanded by Argentine Jorge Sampaoli.

After triumphs against Juventude and Red Bull Bragantino, Santos has rehabilitated itself in the table and is now just two points away from América-MG, the probable last place in Serie A for next year’s Copa Libertadores, if the championship have a G-8.

1 of 2 Orlando Ribeiro talks with Santos squad — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Orlando Ribeiro talks with Santos squad — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In order for the dream to remain close to the village, a weekend triumph is essential. If that happens, Peixe will record their first set of victories in the Brasileirão in almost four years.

The last time the club had such a positive streak was between the 30th and 32nd rounds of the 2019 Serie A, when Sampaoli’s men defeated Botafogo, Avaí and Goiás.

Since then, Santos has been led by nine different coaches, and only foreigners Jesualdo Ferreira and Ariel Holan have not managed the team in Brasileirão games. In addition, Cuca, Marcelo Fernandes, Fernando Diniz, Fábio Carille, Fabián Bustos and Lisca passed through Peixe in the following 114 games and did not beat the Argentine’s mark.

The name of the time is Orlando Ribeiro, coach promoted from the under-20 category at least until the end of this season. The commander still does not know what awaits him in the future, but amending a positive sequence of results and, above all, replacing Santos in the main competition of clubs in South America are factors that can help him to remain in office.

Santos FC and Corinthians face each other this Saturday, at Vila Belmiro

For the derby against Corinthians, Orlando will not have the starting defense duo formed by Maicon and Eduardo Bauermann, and also striker Soteldo – all delivered to the medical department. Midfielder Luan is contractually barred from entering the field, unless Peixe pays a fine to have him in Vila on Saturday.

Finally, striker Marcos Leonardo is still a doubt after suffering a blow to the back last Monday, against Red Bull Bragantino. The number 9, top scorer for Santos in the season, had no injury detected, but he still feels pain in the region and is evaluated daily by the medical department.

