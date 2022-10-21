OSOM Saga released with SD 8 Gen 1 Plus platform, 120 Hz display, IP68 and more

Expanding its line of high-end smartphones, the OSOM brand launched this week the Saga – a device that arrives as a successor to the Essential Phone 1 – with state-of-the-art specifications and modest design. The phone’s datasheet puts it as a potential rival to models like Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to the manufacturer, the cell phone displays on its front a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, features that should provide a premium experience when consuming movies, series and games thanks to the high frequency of viewing.

Still on the front of the device, at the top of the screen there is a hole that houses the 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, while in the rear area the flagship has a dual set of sensors, the primary being 50 MP (f/ 1.8) followed by a 12MP ultrawide lens, plus an LED flash and centrally positioned biometric reader. Moving on to the internal hardware, OSOM Solana comes equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with TSMC 4 nm lithography — in partnership with the Adreno graphics card (GPU). 730 and 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) for background processes.

As an advanced phone, this model supports the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for proximity payments and IP68 certification. The energy demand is met by an intermediate battery with 4,110 mAh capacity and unknown charging power. The operating system that powers OSOM Saga is Android 12 guaranteed to update to the latest version of Google’s software.



price and availability This model was launched in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with a suggested price of US$ 1 thousand dollars, around R$ 5,170 in the direct conversion. Availability is planned for January 2023.

