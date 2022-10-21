Our brain uses quantum computing

informatics

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 10/20/2022

Brain does quantum computing

Irish scientists believe they have made the ultimate demonstration that the human brain uses quantum phenomena to function.

It has long been suspected that, in addition to classical-type computations, in which neurons interact through synapses using bioelectrical and ionic currents, the brain also uses quantum phenomena at the particle and quasi-particle level.

There is even a Quantum Brain Project already trying to prove that we are biological quantum computers, as well as attempts to reproduce this using atoms to do a computation without software.

However, as we have barely begun to build the basic units of quantum computers, the qubits, it is very difficult to demonstrate that any kind of quantum computing is actually taking place in a living brain.

For this reason, Christian Kerskens and David Prez, from Trinity College Dublin, sought help from very recent proposals to test quantum gravity, the most promising way to unify the Theory of Relativity with Quantum Mechanics.

“We’ve adapted an idea, developed for experiments to prove the existence of quantum gravity, where you take known quantum systems, which interact with an unknown system. If the known systems intertwine, then the unknown must also be a quantum system. That’s right. bypasses the difficulties of finding measurement devices for something we know nothing about,” Kerskens said.

quantum gravity

The latest project of an experiment to test quantum gravity involves the use of natural sensors embedded in diamond, known as nitrogen vacancies, which are also used as qubits for quantum computers.

Vacancy arises when a carbon atom in the diamond is replaced by an atom of nitrogen, which requires an extra electron. It is this electron that works as a quantum sensor by being in a spin-up and spin-down superposition – the same process as the well-known Schrodinger’s cat.

And this can be used to detect waves, from single photons to gravity waves, eventually demonstrating the existence of gravitons, the hypothetical “particles” of gravity.

The two physicists’ idea was to use a similar mechanism to detect quantum phenomena occurring within the brain.

Several neuromorphic computing platforms already exist, but this study may begin the search for brain-inspired quantum computing.

[Imagem: Farshad Moradi]

quantum brain

Instead of using the extra electron in the diamond as a sensor, the pair turned to tools already used to study the brain.

“For our experiments, we used ‘brain water’ proton spins as the known system. ‘Brain water’ naturally accumulates as fluid in our brains and the proton spins [ncleos de hidrognio] can be measured using magnetic resonance imaging. Then, using a specific MRI design, to look for entangled spins, we discovered MRI signals that resemble heartbeat evoked potentials, a form of EEG signals. [eletroencefalografia],” details the researcher.

Electrophysiological potentials, such as heart-beat evoked potentials, are normally not detectable with MRI, which makes the two physicists believe that they could only observe them because the nuclear proton spins in the brain were entangled.

“If entanglement is the only possible explanation here, it would mean that brain processes must have interacted with the nuclear spins, mediating the entanglement between the nuclear spins. As a result, we can deduce that these brain functions must be quantum.

“As these brain functions have also been correlated with short-term memory performance and consciousness, it is likely that these quantum processes are an important part of our cognitive and conscious brain functions,” Kerskens argued.

biology and conscience

The duo recognizes that it will take a great multidisciplinary effort to confirm their findings, eliminating all possibilities of errors in the experiment or in its interpretation.

But certainly worth the effort.

“Quantum brain processes may explain why we can still outperform supercomputers when it comes to unforeseen circumstances, decision making or learning something new. Our experiments, carried out just 50 meters from the auditorium where Schrodinger presented his famous thoughts on life, may shed light on the mysteries of biology and consciousness, which scientifically is even more difficult to understand,” concluded Kerskens.

Bibliography: Article: Experimental indications of non-classical brain functions

Authors: Christian Matthias Kerskens, David Lpez Prez

Magazine: Journal of Physics Communications

Vol.: 6, Number 10

DOI: 10.1088/2399-6528/ac94be

Other news about:

more topics