Pair of Argentine businessmen earn R$300m from used cell phones in Brazil

Buying and selling used cell phones is often a complicated process due to lack of warranties. Trocafone, an Argentine company founded in 2014, has become a practical and profitable solution for its owners.

Through different platforms, its website and collection points, the user can buy and sell smartphones and tablets, with the certainty that they work like new devices.

The company, which employs around 300 people, earned BRL 300 million in 2021 alone. The idea came about as a result of a traumatic experience that Freire suffered when he returned to Buenos Aires in 2013, after completing an MBA at MIT in Cambridge, in the United States. United.

“I was in a bar looking at different business models and I still didn’t have the idea for Trocafone. Some thieves entered the bar and stole my cell phone and computer”, says the company founder.

At the time, Freire was unemployed, so he went to a website that sells used things to replace the iPhone he had instead of buying a new one. When he found a seller who seemed reasonable to him, he made an offer.

Along with Arslanian, they realized that in Latin America and most emerging countries there was an upper-class socioeconomic group that changed their cell phone every year, usually leaving the old one in the drawer because they didn’t know how to sell it or there was no practical way to sell it. it. Although there is a much larger group that does not have access to this technology.

“In Brazil, there are 50 million people who buy a new smartphone every year and there are 100 million people who do not have a smartphone. When you see Argentina, more or less the same thing happens. There are still 10 million people who don’t have a smartphone and there are another 10 million who buy a new one every year”, says the CEO of Trocafone. He adds that “smartphone penetration in Latin America is 50%. That is, of the 640 million inhabitants across the continent, half do not have a smartphone”.

Both in Brazil, its main market, and in Argentina, they have agreements with large retailers, operators and manufacturers. “In Brazil we have agreements with Apple and Samsung, with all brands, with major retailers and operators. In Argentina we started with a great agreement with Movistar and we are talking with all operators and retailers to do the same”, explains Freire.