Palmeiras lineup: Abel has reinforcements in preparation for the game against Avaí | palm trees

Palmeiras worked late this Friday morning, at the Football Academy, in preparation for the game against Avaí, Saturday, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque.

The group led by Abel Ferreira should still have tactical work on Saturday morning, hours before the clash of the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship, but it is certain that the team will undergo changes.

Murilo, with three yellow cards, will be absent and opens a vacancy in the defense that should be occupied by Luan. In attack, Rony is available again after serving an automatic suspension against São Paulo and replaces Merentiel.

Recovered from myalgia in the left thigh, Bruno Tabata maintained the evolution of the last few days and worked alongside his teammates without restrictions. He has a chance of being listed after missing last Sunday’s derby.

The technical commission promoted technical activities with the group, crossing, finishing and transition, in addition to a set-piece training.

A probable lineup for Palmeiras for Saturday, if Abel decides to keep the base of the last rounds, has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

Verdão leads the Brazilian Championship with 68 points. With six rounds to go before the competition ends, Abel Ferreira’s team has an eight point advantage over the vice-leader International.

