PC Manager: Microsoft launches manager to optimize Windows performance

In Beta phase, the app allows us to optimize memory usage and clean unnecessary temporary files

Anyone who has been using Windows for some time knows that, no matter how careful you are, the system can produce many situations that contribute to a drop in your performance. After programs like CCleaner proved that there is a demand for software that alleviates this problem, Microsoft itself started PC Manager Beta testingproprietary app that serves the same purpose.

As with other similar software, the solution created by the company promises to get rid of unnecessary files and free up RAM resources, among other functions. However, it also has the consequence of having to deal with several ads that invite you to set Edge as the system’s default browser.

While PC Manager is being kept secret by the company, the Aggiornamenti Lumia profile discovered that already a Chinese page dedicated to him. Additionally, Tom’s Hardware revealed that Microsoft already maintains a dedicated download link for the softwarewhich can be tested right now.

PC Manager makes it easy to control PC processes

The application being tested by Microsoft mixes elements intended to improve PC performance with others belonging to the area of ​​digital securityl. Through a simple interface, the user can check how much of his RAM memory is being used and what the availability of temporary files that can be eliminated.

Furthermore, you can quickly scan the machine for malware, check how many processes are running and how much storage is available. Other features offered by PC Manager include the management of software that starts with the system and quick access to Windows Update.

While many of the functions offered are already available in Windows itself, the solution must make them accessible to a wider audience and who is not used to exploiting the system. Although the new app is still in beta, it seems that it shouldn’t be long before it becomes an integral part of Microsoft’s platform.

