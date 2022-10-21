PicPay promotion pays BRL 27 to customers; check who receives

Anyone looking for extra money can’t miss this opportunity offered by PicPay. THE fintech launched a promotion that offers R$ 27 to customers who use special codes released by the virtual wallet.

Certain users with a company account received two exclusive coupons, which can be used directly in the application. They are: 15DOPICPAY and 12DEPRESENT. Unfortunately, they are only valid for those who have received the digital wallet notification. Therefore, it is important to verify that you have been contemplated.

To activate the coupons, you need to enter the codes in the fields indicated in the app. The validity is seven days, using the balance within the PicPay wallet. The values ​​can still be used to send to friends, make purchases and even cell phone recharges.

PicPay closes partnership for the use of QR Code

PicPay’s more than 30 million customers will be able to make payments via ATMs using only their cell phones at the main accredited companies in the country. This is because the digital wallet has partnered with the best-known brands.

O PicPay payment via QR Code is already enabled in more than 8 million establishments throughout the national territory. THE fintech It also has partnerships signed in 1.7 million commercial establishments for legal entities (PJ), which can generate the store’s fixed QR Code at the checkout.

Photo: JERO SenneGs/Shutterstock