Pizzeria that invented Margherita closes due to sanitary problems

Visited by thousands of tourists every year, the Antica Pizzeria Brandi, located in the city of Naples, Italy, was closed this Thursday, 20, due to sanitary problems. The restaurant — which also bears the title of “the oldest pizzeria in the world” — is credited with being the place that invented Margherita pizza in 1889.

On social media, Antica Pizzeria Brandi reported that the closure should remain until this Friday, 21, for “maintenance” of the environment. According to the establishment’s management, the work to meet the hygienic-sanitary recommendations began immediately.

“The measure affects not only Brandi, but the story of Margherita and an entire system that revolves around pizza and that has recovered from three years of suffering, first for the pandemic and then for the expensive bill”, says Antonio Pace, president of the Verdadeira Napolitana de Pizza Association.

According to Eduardo Pagnani, the owner of Antica Pizzeria Brandi, the sanitary problems found correspond to a leak in a hall, some broken tiles and failure to comply with the garbage law for collecting glass.

Health authorities say they made a series of hygienic-sanitary recommendations in August, during an inspection, whose deadline for implementing them ended this Thursday. However, inspectors detected the problems again.

“This is a measure that will go around the world. It wouldn’t have made the news if it had worried anywhere, but here we come across the history of the pizza that Antica Pizzeria Brandi founded”, laments Antonio Pace. “In the next few weeks I’m going to Canada and Japan and I wouldn’t be surprised if the clamor got there too.”