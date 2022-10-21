Pocket full: Flamengo defines prize pool of around R$ 35 million for Copa do Brasil title | Flamengo

The CBF has not yet made the pix, but Flamengo has already defined what to do with a large part of the prize pool for the Copa do Brasil: it will share it with the cast, coaching staff and employees. The club will pay around BRL 35 million as a reward for the fourth title in the competition, which earned BRL 76.8 million to the red-black coffers.

The expectation is that the CBF will pay the R$ 60 million foreseen for the champion in the next few days. For the participation from the third phase to the semifinal, Flamengo has already received R$ 16.8 million. The division of the animal will be in charge of criteria pre-established by leaders of the cast and technical commission.

Since the controversy in the 2019 World Cup final, however, the club’s HR has established that employees should not receive a bonus greater than their salary. The decision has since been debated behind the scenes to at least be relaxed.

There is no pre-established date for the transfer of the amount, which will depend on bureaucratic issues of the payment to be made by CBF. With the Libertadores final ahead, however, reports are that the situation is not a daily routine for the club and is taken naturally.

The Flamengo squad will perform again this Friday, at Ninho do Urubu, after the Thursday of the conquest celebration. The team faces América-MG, Saturday, in Belo Horizonte, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão, but the holders will remain in Rio de Janeiro in preparation for the Libertadores final, a week later, against Athletico-PR, in Guayaquil, in Ecuador.

