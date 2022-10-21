Portuguese Legion and Mano Menezes: see the list of the most undisciplined coaches in the Brasileirão | Brazilian series a

Suspended from Sunday’s match against Coritiba, Mano Menezes is one of the five most undisciplined coaches in the Brazilian Championship. The Inter coach and Maurício Barbieri, from Bragantino, are “intruders” in a list with three other Portuguese coaches led by Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, and which also has António Oliveira, from Cuiabá, and Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians.
According to a survey by the Spy Statistical ge, Abel and António Oliveira are the most warned coaches in the competition. After 32 rounds, the Portuguese accumulate eight yellow cards and one red each. Mano completes the podium, with six yellow cards and one expulsion. The Corinthians coach received five yellow cards and one red card.
Mano will even serve his third suspension at Nacional in the weekend round. The coach ended up warned during the 1-0 victory over Botafogo for leaving the technical area and entering the field. Assistant Sidnei Lobo will command the gauchos on an interim basis.
The technicians who received the most cards:
- Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) – eight yellow and one red
- António Oliveira (Cuiabá) – eight yellow and one red
- Mano Menezes (Inter) – six yellow cards and one red
- Vítor Pereira (Corinthians) – five yellow and one red
- Maurício Barbieri (Bragantino) – five yellows
* Source: Statistical Spy
Abel Ferreira and Mano Menezes during the game between Palmeiras and Internacional — Photo: Cesar Greco
Despite being undisciplined, Abel, Mano and Vítor Pereira shine in the Brasileirão. The Palmeiras coach is close to winning the title. He is ahead of Inter by eight points (68-60) with six rounds to go. They haven’t lost a single game as a visitor and are undefeated for 17 matches, with 11 wins and six draws.
Vice-leader, Mano commands the best team on the return. Inter have 30 points, one more than Fortaleza and Palmeiras. Colorado has not lost in the National for 11 games, with eight wins and three draws.
Vítor Pereira is in fifth with Corinthians, with 54 points and a game less. Only António Oliveira stands out. The professional tries to guarantee Cuiabá in the elite next year. Currently, Dourado opens the relegation zone, in 17th place, with 31 points.
