Postal Auction has 41,000 ‘forgotten’ items

It will be held on the 24th of October the post office auction with 41,493 items from postal objects called “refugos”. This name is assigned to parcels that have gone through all possible delivery attempts and have not been searched for by the recipient or sender either.

In addition, only objects that have the limitation period for the right to claim materialized will be auctioned, according to the Consumer Defense Code (CDC). Regarding the items entered in the auction, they were classified in lots of different categories to help with the search for interested parties.

What will be offered at the Postal Auction?

According to the Post Office, the following will be offered in the new auction:

microcomputer equipment;

vehicle accessories;

jewelry;

books;

children’s articles;

garments;

household utensils;

office supplies;

cell phones and accessories;

Among other objects.

The auctions were divided into ten lots, with values ​​ranging from R$ 1,603.90 to R$ 33,799.50. Check below how to participate in the event.

How to participate in the Postal Auction?

Anyone wishing to participate in the auction must first register on the Banco do Brasil e-Licitations platform. Once this step is completed, both individuals and legal entities will be able to submit their proposals electronically for the online dispute.

For more information about the items in the lots, on the BB or Correios e-Bidding platform, search for the number 961250. Pay attention to the deadline!

Photo: Jo Galvao/Shutterstock