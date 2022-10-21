Prime Video cancels broadcasts of NBA games

prime_video_cancel_transmissoes_de_jogos_da_nba

If you watched the Lakers debut on Prime Video, you must have suffered from channel instability throughout the broadcast.

After much complaining and little explanation, today’s Lakers-Clippers game will only be broadcast on NBA League Pass.

The official profile of NBA Brazil, updated the information with a post on Instagram that the games will be exclusively broadcast on the NBA platform.

In addition to the game between Lakers and Clippers, the platform also removed the announcement of the game between Sixers and Bucks.

Amazon Prime Video has yet to comment on the incident.

Anthony Davis opens game on Lakers debut against Warriors

After finishing 11th in the West last season, the Lakers are still a long way from where they want to be as a team. Between Russell Westbrook’s fit, LeBron James’ age, Anthony Davis’ health, and the questionable depth of his supporting cast, there’s more than one reason to be pessimistic about the upcoming season.

But Davis seems to really be looking forward to this season, and he’s not lacking in confidence when it comes to what the Lakers can do this year.

The day before opening night against the Warriors, Davis talked about the matchup and talked about the chance to spoil the San Francisco team’s big night of ring delivery.

(via Jovan Buha)

“Our first two games are against two title contenders. It’s always nice to spoil a ring handout night. So our mindset is to start this season with some wins,” Davis said Monday.

The Lakers will watch the Warriors players receive their title rings tonight. After a season of turmoil, it will serve as a brutal reminder of how flawed and dysfunctional the Lakers truly were.

The Lakers had two very difficult seasons after injuries caused LeBron and AD to miss time in both years, with Davis missing massive amounts of games. He finally commented on how it felt to win a championship and soon after having drastically changed the scene.

“Coming off the title season, I don’t want to say we were confident, but it was the first time I won a championship and it’s a different feeling. With COVID, we didn’t have the title stop, you have to find ways to celebrate. So we went in. in one season and the injuries started to happen. After the season, the same thing. For me, I try not to get too excited or too low. When you have a great season, you don’t want to come into next year too excited. You want to be balanced. When you have a difficult season, like the last two, you don’t want to be hard on yourself… No one is going to feel sorry for you. As an organization and a team, we’ve learned that. We have to stay strong and focus on winning games , whether we win the championship or not.”

Only in the West, the Lakers will have a very disputed competition. With Warriors, Clippers, Nuggets, Suns and Grizzlies, the road to a playoff spot will be fraught with challenges.

But if Davis stays focused, stays healthy and is able to excel as a leader on and off the court, it could dramatically alter the balance of power in the Western Conference.