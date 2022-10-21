PSG beat Ajaccio with Messi painting and French top scorer Mbappé

Without Neymar, suspended, the duo Messi and Mbappé showed all their chemistry and led Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 victory over Ajaccio, today (21), away from home, in a game that opens the 12th round of the competition.

Despite the truncated game, Mbappé and Messi shone and left the field with three goals scored and three assists. Shirt 7 opened the scoring, in the first half, with assistance from the Argentine. In the second stage, Messi scored a great goal, with the right to touch the lyrics of the Frenchman, who three minutes later scored his second in the match, with assistance from shirt 30.

With today’s two goals, Mbappé surpassed Neymar and took over the top scorer of the French Championship, with ten goals scored, against nine for the Brazilian.

PSG reached 32 points in France, opening six points ahead of second-place leader Lorient, who has a game less. Ajaccio, on the other hand, continues to fight relegation and occupies the 18th place, with eight points.

PSG’s next commitment to France will be next Saturday (29), at 12:00 (Brasília time), against Troyes. Before, the Paris team receives Maccabi Haifa this Tuesday (25), at 16:00 (GMT), for the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

Little inspiration, and a lot of lack

Leader of the French, but without Neymar, PSG struggled to reach Leroy’s goal in the first half. Despite the space to create plays, the Paris team bumped into Ajaccio’s last line and had their best chance in Messi’s free-kick, defended by Leroy

On the other hand, the hosts, despite their complicated position in the table, exploited counterattacks and steals to get away with speed, and complicated the Parisian defense in some moves. Donnarumma, however, did little work.

In addition to the lack of inspiration, the state of the pitch and the high number of fouls left the first stage truncated. There were nine fouls committed by PSG and ten by Ajaccio.

Mbappe doesn’t forgive…

PSG managed to break through Ajaccio’s block in the 23rd minute of the first half. Carlos Soler activated Messi, who found a beautiful deep pass for Mbappé on the left. Shirt 7 straightened his body and sent it to the back of the net.

But waste in the sequel

Mbappé had the chance to extend PSG’s lead – and to surpass Neymar in the Frenchman’s top scorer – but he sent the ball too far from the opponent’s goal.

In the 36th minute of the first half, Hakimi started at speed and played for Mbappé, free and inside the area, to score the second. The French striker, however, isolated.

Five minutes later, Mbappé had the chance to redeem himself. The Frenchman received a deep pass from Verratti on the left and finished, free, over the goal. The referee, however, marked offside.

Mbappé, from PSG, in game against Ajaccio for the French Championship Image: Pascal Pochard-Casabianca / AFP

Leroy holds PSG

PSG came back more organized for the second half, and bombed Ajaccio in the first few minutes. Exploring both sides of the field, he saw goalkeeper Leroy block a shot in Bernat’s small area on two minutes and flatten a shot by Renato Sanches at five.

Who is the leader?

Despite PSG’s initial struggle, it was Ajaccio who set the pace for the first half. Needing to add points to leave the relegation zone, the hosts launched themselves into the attack, put pressure on the Paris team to release the ball and forced Donnarumma to make a good save with a shot by Belaili.

interlocking duo

Lionel Messi was making a discreet second stage, but needed a shot to score a real painting at the François Coty stadium. Bernat activated the Argentine on the left, who scored – with a heel – with Mbappé, dribbled the mark and sent it to the back of the goal in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes later, Messi returned the favor, took the ball to the edge of the area and played for Mbappé to score his second goal of the game and, in addition, surpass Neymar in the Frenchman’s top scorer.