Raijintek will launch air cooler for Radeon RX 6000 and GeForce RTX 30/40 cards

Solution goes against the flow of liquid cooling blocks launched frequently

The most enthusiast video cards have come out with high power demand, which requires a good cooling system. Raijintek, with that in mind, is preparing a complete air cooler for video cards, something we don’t see that often anymore. Raijintek Morpheus 8069 will support Radeon RX 6000 and GeForce RTX 30 and RTX 40 series.

The peripheral has not yet been released or announced, the images were obtained and published by the Twitter user ghost_motley. According to him, the launch will take place on the first of November.

Cooler fans and backplate will be sold separately

The video card cooler from Raijintek has an aluminum heatsink that measures 25.4mm, covering a little more than two thirds of a gigantic RTX 4090. The heatsink has 12 6mm nickel-plated copper heatpipes, forming the contact base for the graphics chip.

The kit also has two 120 mm fans, as well as a backplate, either for an AMD or NVIDIA graphics card. These items, however, will be sold separately. That is, the basic kit comes with the heatsink for the GPU, in addition to small heatsinks for the video and VRM memories of the card.

The product specs say that the Raijintek Morpheus 8069 cooler is capable of dissipating up to 360W of power without the fans, which is enough for the Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT, in addition to the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, but not enough for the 450 W of the RTX 4090, which would need the help of fans to keep this video card cool

This type of peripheral has become increasingly scarce, mainly because video card manufacturers have done a good job on their cooling systems. See the RTX 4090 Founders Edition in our tests, barely hitting 70°C overclocked and under 60°C with the stock GPU. On the other hand, solutions with custom cooler blocks still continue to come out with some frequency.

The Raijintek Morpheus 8069 is expected to be unveiled on November 1st, although this is still just speculation.

