Rare event: huge alligator takes advantage of a sunny day to go to the beach and scares bathers – News

A crocodile invaded the beach of Tayrona National Park, in Santa Maria, northern Colombia, and forced the flight of several tourists visiting the place. Despite the terrifying moments, none of the frightened bathers were injured during the incident. The information is from the British tabloid Daily Mail.

The reptile was identified as a crocodylus acutuspopularly called American crocodile Reproduction/Daily Mail

He naturally approached the bathers, who panicked when they noticed his presence. Reproduction/Daily Mail

A more distracted boy ran towards the animal's mouth

But luckily, disaster was averted. Reproduction/Daily Mail

Local officials reminded tourists that the park is not just for entertainment, but is also intended to preserve the region's wildlife.

Tayrona National Park has been declared an integral part of the international network of Biosphere Reserves by UNESCO. It was the second most visited park in the country, with around 237,000 visitors per month. CC0 Creative Commons

Therefore, the presence of the crocodile is actually proof of the natural preservation of the site.

In any case, the area was evacuated for the safety of tourists and the comfort of the animal. Reproduction/Daily Mail

American crocodiles can be potentially dangerous to humans, but they are less aggressive than other species. It's even better to leave the reptiles alone. A dog that was famous for teasing and scaring off crocodiles in Australia ended up being tragically devoured by one. Check out more about this sad story below!

A terrier dog, famous for teasing and scaring away crocodiles in Australia, ended up being devoured by a Assembly/R7

According to the Australian website NT News, the dog, known as Pippa, lived in an inn on the Adelaide River, under the care of the owner of the place, Kai Hansen.



Frog with curls on his head looks like Princess Leia

‘It’s a sad story and I feel terrible about it still, but it’s not something I’ve trained her for. She did things her way,’ explained Hansen (left in photo) Reproduction/goatisland.com.au

Before the incident, the dog usually does very well in her attacks against the crocodiles in the region.



Man walks into cafeteria with raccoon corpse and is not arrested

Pippa approached with great excitement from the reptiles… Playback/Video/The sun

… he even bit them, such was his bravery!



Snake is found in swimming pool trying to drown ticks

And the animals were sent back to the river Playback/Video/The sun

But last Monday (4th) was hunting day — which is actually one of the greatest hunters on planet Earth.

Hansen said he held Pippa for about an hour before the fatality, until he decided to let her go. Playback/Video/The sun

'We thought it would be safe as the crocodile had just eaten,' he recalled.

However, the reptile did not take the insult to the river and snapped up the dog Playback/Video/The sun

With Pippa between its teeth, the crocodile dove back into the water.

‘Normally Pippa would run down, grab the tail and the crocodile would just go into the river. She’s been doing it for nine years’, lamented Hansen. Reproduction/goatisland.com.au