release date is anticipated

Who is looking forward to “dune 2”, there’s good news about the new release date, as Variety reported a change in the film’s premiere. Previously scheduled for November 17, 2023, the film had that date brought forward. Now, the new official premiere forecast is set for November 3, 2023.

The plot will directly follow the events of his first film, adapting a half of the novel that has the same title and was written by Frank Herbert from 1965. In this part, Paul Atreides, being left with his mother for the last time, impresses the Fremen. The second part will focus on Paul, who is vengeful due to the death of his father and the betrayal suffered by his family.

After the success of “Duna”, productions gain a faster pace. Denis Villeneuve, an excellent science fiction director, made an impressive adaptation that was judged even as impossible. However, his work pleased the general public, including fans of the book.

Even though it was released at a critical time for most economic niches, during the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film alone at the box office in its country grossed about US$ 108.3 million. The value at the worldwide box office reached more than US$ 401 million. This fact indicates that, without a doubt, “Dune 2” will be an even greater success in theaters while the first film in the sequel will probably be a hit on HBO Max.

Highly awarded, “Duna 2” has chances even to overshadow the awards of its predecessor. In addition to the Oscars for Best Visual Effects, Best Sounds, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography, the film was also nominated for many other categories such as Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Film and Best Makeup and Hairstyle.

Icons already known to fans, such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Charlotte Rampling will be present. In addition, fans speculate that, in relation to the characters in the books, the production, in turn, fulfills their expectations.

Finally, in the production, we will see Florance Pugh play Princess Irulan, Austin Butler will play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Lea Seydoux will play Lady Margot and Christopher Walken will be Emperor Shaddam IV.