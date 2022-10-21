Renata apologizes to Corinthians fans, but asks for respect

Presenter Renata Fan, from the program Jogo Aberto, from Band, took a position on speech in yesterday’s program (20) that generated controversy with the Corinthians fans. Talking to Chico Garcia, she said that the commentator did not agree with Corinthians for being “a studied guy”.

Renata Fan explained the comment saying that she is a “crazy, fanatical and maloqueira” fan inside the stadium, and that Chico Garcia is more relaxed, he doesn’t make that profile.

“We have this vein here in the program of being serious and bringing news. But there is also a joke. It’s just that people don’t always interpret what is said the way we would like it to be interpreted”, said Renata on today’s program ( 21). “I never wanted to talk about social class, differentiation. Do you know why? When you enter the stadium you have no age, you are not male or female, you have no profession. In the stadium, fans are the same”, she continued.

Regarding the criticism from the Corinthians fans, Renata Fan stated: “If anyone was offended, if anyone thinks I crossed the line, if anyone thinks I did such a serious thing, I apologize, I retract, because it’s not my reality. I am a fan who respects not only Timão’s fans, but all fans”.

Despite apologizing, the presenter also took the opportunity to defend herself. “I won’t accept people calling me prejudiced. I’m a person who to win in this career, wearing high heels, dress, makeup, painting my nails, long hair, being feminine (…). So, I know I should respect my audience, but I must also be respected”.

Renata Fan ended the speech questioning the way she was treated. “To you, who sent me hate and rancor yesterday, I return you with benevolence and love. May you not go through what I went through and may you not be unfairly judged”, declared the presenter.