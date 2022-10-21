Renata Fan is accused of prejudice for commenting on Corinthians fans

*FILE* SÃO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, 05-05-2013: Television: presenter Renata Fan, during the Formula Indy race, held at the Anhembi Sambadrome, in São Paulo (SP). (Photo: Greg Salibian/Folhapress)

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ (FOLHAPRESS) – Presenter and journalist Renata Fan was accused on social media of making prejudiced comments against Corinthians fans on the Band’s Jogo Aberto program this Thursday (20). During the program, she told commentator Chico Garcia that he “didn’t fit” with the São Paulo club team.

Renata was commenting on Timão’s loss of the Copa do Brasil title to Flamengo the night before. The game ended in a 1-1 draw in normal time and ended up being decided on penalties. The presenter joked with her colleague about being a supporter of the defeated team: “Whoever warns a friend is. Stop it, Chico. You don’t match, Chico. You’re not a maloqueiro, you’re a studied guy. being a Corinthians fan to please his wife”.

“Uh, what’s the problem with being a Corinthians fan? Who doesn’t study? He’s a bum”, asks commentator and former Corinthians goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli. “No, it’s just that it doesn’t match”, replied Renata, visibly embarrassed. It didn’t take long for several fans to disapprove of the presenter’s comment on Twitter.

“We are maloqueiros, yes, Renata Fan, but we are also educated, we are crazy, but we are also intelligent. You live from football, respecting should be the obligation of those who have space in the media. Disgusting and prejudiced comment!”, began an internet user. “Renata Fan’s statement about the ‘Corinthian maloqueiros’ is a mirror of the worst and most disgusting elitism present in Brazilian society. , commented and the third added: “Renata Fan disappointed me a lot after that speech”.

The official profile of Corinthians spoke on the social network about the episode: “Corinthians, the people’s team, regrets and repudiates the prejudiced statements of presenter Renata Fan on the program “Jogo Aberto” (Band) this Thursday (20) and reinforces the pride of our greatest asset: a passionate and faithful crowd. When contacted, the presenter did not respond.