REVEALED the Secret of how to sell by WhatsApp; see 5 how to make good money

Find out how to use this tool to your advantage

Several companies are using alternative means to earn money, for example, sell by whatsapp. The application serves to promote products and services, but remembering that it is only a tool, and not the only way.

sell by whatsapp can become an incredible way, allied to companies at certain times: sales promotion and customer relationship management. Thus, it is necessary to be aware of communication, aligning with other channels to communicate with the clientele as well. And if you want to learn how to use the app to your advantage for sales, keep reading today’s article from Notícias Concursos and see great tips.

5 tips to sell via WhatsApp and have a great result

Customers must allow you to send messages by informing you of their phone numbers in person or when registering on the site. Do not use sales messages for groups. The act is not welcomed by the client, as he wants to feel exclusive. Not to mention that such an action can leave the message box full, which is not relevant to him. Send individual messages to each of your customers when you want to promote or sell your services/products. There are some CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software, or even relationship management software, that make it possible to send these messages to a large base of registered customers. Messages need to have a good reason to be sent. That is, only send it when you have a promotion, an event, a product launch. A reinforcement of the institutional image can also be sent, even feedback about technical assistance, as well as after-sales service, etc. All messages have to follow some basic rules that are in the “netiquette”. This means that you should start a text with a small informal greeting, but without intimate treatment. Expressions and slang like “dear”, “little flower”, “amoreco”, or extremely technical terms do not sell by whatsapp. Oh, and attention: write without any spelling errors and use capital letters sparingly.